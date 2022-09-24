Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 54% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Sensus Healthcare's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sensus Healthcare is:

56% = US$25m ÷ US$45m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.56 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sensus Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that Sensus Healthcare has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 53% net income growth seen by Sensus Healthcare over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Sensus Healthcare's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 20%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SRTS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sensus Healthcare Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sensus Healthcare doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Sensus Healthcare's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

