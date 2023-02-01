Sensus Healthcare to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on February 9, 2023

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free), 412-317-0676 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the following link , which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available until March 9th , and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 3387368 followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

