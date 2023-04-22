Is Senstar Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SNT) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Senstar Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Senstar Technologies is:

11% = US$4.0m ÷ US$38m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Senstar Technologies' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Senstar Technologies seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Despite this, Senstar Technologies' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Senstar Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Senstar Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Senstar Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Senstar Technologies doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. This makes us question why the company is retaining so much of its profits and still generating almost no growth? So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Senstar Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Senstar Technologies' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

