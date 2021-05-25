SensoRy AI Seeks to Protect the Environment Using Artificial Intelligence

Ryan Honary

Ryan Honary, Founder of SensoRy AI
Rear Admiral Mark F. Heinrich

Rear Admiral Mark F. Heinrich
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SensoRy AI today announced its grand opening and revolutionary concept for utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent and predict hazards that threaten natural resources. The technology that SensoRy AI is developing uses a sensor network enabling prediction, early detection and growth projection of environmental hazards.

SensoRy AI is a startup focused on building a wireless mesh network of sensors that rely on machine learning (ML) to predict hazards prior to happening or project their growth after they happen. Unlike alternative cloud-based systems, SensoRy AI’s ML is placed on the edge of the network enabling real-time predictions and warnings.

The initial vision for SensoRy AI was developed by Ryan Honary after he witnessed the devastation caused by the Camp Fire in 2018. Ryan saw a need to create a solution that enables early detection and growth prediction to prevent significant escalations. What began as Ryan’s science project and prototype went on to win numerous awards, including a Naval Science Award from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and a recommendation to apply for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant.

“As a science teacher, I’m particularly proud of Ryan and the things he has accomplished at such a young age. Science is a lot of trial and error - it can be very frustrating, but Ryan has incredible perseverance and determination, and has remained dedicated to developing a solution that could have a significant impact on our planet,” said Julie Warren, Ryan’s science teacher at The Pegasus School, who guided Ryan over a two-year process as he developed his concept.

SensoRy AI was formed after its proposal, based on Ryan’s original patent-pending platform, was awarded two rounds of SBIR funding. The SensoRy AI solution is architected to be deployed at locations where environmental hazards, such as high-voltage fire sparks or methane gas leaks from oil and gas infrastructure, are likely to occur. SensoRy AI’s battery-less, AI-enabled sensors are easily deployed, require minimal maintenance and can operate in extreme environments.

“I’m impressed with how Ryan’s project, and the SensoRy AI proposal, emerged from the grueling and rigorous selection process of the ONR to become one of only four proposals out of over 130 submitted to be selected for multiple rounds of funding through the SBIR process,” said Rear Admiral Mark F. Heinrich. Admiral Heinrich is a retired Naval officer with almost 35 years of leadership experience. He is also a recent investor and advisory board member of SensoRy AI. “The Navy has always known that environmental protection is critical to the Navy’s ability to operate and train effectively while defending the Nation. It’s clear that SensorRy AI’s emerging capabilities will be an important, future capability in pollution prevention and compliance, as well as reducing the cost of operations and maintaining the readiness of the Fleet.”

About SensoRy AI

SensoRy AI launched after the proposal developed by its team of engineers and scientists, was awarded Phase I and Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) totaling close to $2 million. The initial concept and prototype for a machine learning (ML) sensor network capable of operating in remote and fragile environments was developed by Ryan Honary for a national science fair. Only nine elite technical proposals out of 130 submissions were awarded Phase I funding in June 2020, with a select four receiving Phase II funding in April 2021. SensoRy AI is focused on leveraging its core technology to develop digital logistics solutions and ML to protect the environment. Ryan has also been interacting with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adapt his solution for PM2.5 air quality monitoring. SensoRy AI is rooted in creating solutions at the intersection of humanity and the environment.

Contact:
Barbara Wichmann
Phone: 415-990-9938
Email: b.wichmann@artemia.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa6bd68d-e27b-46ab-83c7-6d313745a57c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30e5870f-4f6a-46e5-926b-0243f5b68ad0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4131ccb-5660-4a25-a15c-674170f21ef8

Biographies accompanying this announcement are available at
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/de2fe9e1-e9ca-42e5-b8ab-8b95eb7301ea

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8965049d-0c6a-4980-8105-8c3b4c9eed5f


