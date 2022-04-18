Sensors Technologies and Global Markets 2022-2026: New Sensors Set to Revolutionize the Healthcare Sector in the Next Decade

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sensors have become indispensable in many industries because they provide vital information about temperature, position, chemistry, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, which can affect products, processes and systems. As technological advances in electronic control systems increase sensor efficiency, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability. In order to keep track of parameters, smartphones consist of sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor, and provide a centralized system for automated monitoring.

Market demand for sensors will be fueled by increases in motor vehicle and machinery production, growth in the shipment of process equipment, government regulations and growth in process manufacturers' shipments. Development of new applications for technologies such as microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), optoelectronics and photo-electronics will help to expand the sensor market. The maturity of many sensor markets and improved fabrication techniques have led to increased sensing abilities at lower costs, and this will also help to increase market growth.

Implantable sensors, self-powered sensors, biosensors, MEMS and nanosensors are expected to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the next decade. There has been considerable demand for many different types of sensors for medical applications, as there are numerous applications for sensors in the medical field for detecting and measuring physical, mechanical, chemical and electromagnetic parameters. Different parameters must be monitored, so several sensor types are used in medical applications. From the simplest to the most complex (MEG/MCG systems) applications, pressure, temperature, flow, encoder, SQUID, accelerometer, image and biosensors sensors are used. Biosensors generated the bulk of the total revenues.

Moreover, sensors will be used in most cars as they decrease in price and increase in integration. Users will start accepting them as standard car parts, and automotive companies can integrate more intelligence into them until they achieve the goal of an autonomous car. A modern automobile can perform many driver-assistance tasks, such as avoiding and preventing accidents and reducing the severity of accidents. The vehicles have passive safety systems, such as airbags and seat belts; active safety systems, such as electronic stability control, adaptive suspension, and yaw and roll control; and driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane-departure warning, drowsy-driver alert and parking assistance.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the sensors market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global sensor market.

The Report Includes

  • An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for sensors technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the global sensors market size in dollar value terms, projected growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end use industry, and region

  • Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and other significant factors affecting the sensors applications market growth

  • Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments

  • Insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sensors industry

  • Review of patents and new developments in the sensors industry, and number of U.S patent grants for innovations in sensor technologies across each major category

  • Details of recent industry strategies such as key M&A deals, agreements, collaborations and joint ventures within sensors industry

  • Competitive landscape of the key industry participants operating within the global sensors market, and their company share analysis

  • Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Accel AB, ams AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Endress+Hauser, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honeywell Sensing and Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments Inc

