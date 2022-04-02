Sensor technology alerts caregivers when nursing home resident wanders

·4 min read
Elva Mitchell, left, and her mother Kay Richardson celebrate a family birthday in June 2021. (Submitted - image credit)
Elva Mitchell, left, and her mother Kay Richardson celebrate a family birthday in June 2021. (Submitted - image credit)

Elva Mitchell's 99-year-old mother, Kay Richardson, was living independently until just over two years ago, when she moved into a seniors' residence outside Halifax, N.S. Then the pandemic hit.

"It shut her world down," said Mitchell. "It went from some confusion to almost full blown confusion. The pandemic robbed her of her last couple of years."

Mitchell pulled her out of the residence, moved her to Ontario, and into her own home in the village of Richmond, located in the outskirts of Ottawa.

Submitted
Submitted

But caring for her mother, whose dementia worsened, was difficult.

"She was up through the night. Frequently. And my mother doesn't sleep a lot in the daytime. She's not a big napper. So it meant that I was with her 24/7," said Mitchell.

When an opening came up at Carefor Richmond Care Home, a kilometre from Mitchell's home, "we chose to make the move for her."

Richardson is now one of 16 residents, all of whom have cognitive issues related to dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Many have issues with "sundowning" — increased confusion or anxiety late in the day, wandering or trouble sleeping through the night.

But now technology lends a helping hand.

Alexander Behne/CBC
Alexander Behne/CBC

3 sensors in a room

The care home has partnered with esprit-ai, a west Ottawa company that uses 5G technology to keep seniors safe, using a system of electronic sensors.

The sensors detect when a resident gets out of bed, or is wandering in their room, or opening the door and potentially waking other residents.

Robin Meyers, director of community support services and personal support services with Carefor, describes a scenario where one restless resident can wake a half-dozen others, and overwhelm nighttime staff.

Alexander Behne/CBC
Alexander Behne/CBC

"One person wakes up … a little bit disoriented, maybe a little restless. They open their door … to find someone else. [They] go to the next room. They find their friend. They wake them up. Then they find the next person. They wake them up," she said.

"If you could just know that person is up and maybe needs to use the bathroom or requires a little bit of comfort or support, then you could prevent the rest of the people from getting up and having this restless night."

That's where the early warning signals generated by the sensors are helping. One flat sensor is placed under the bed clothes and mattress protector, another is mounted high up on the wall, and a third contact sensor is on the door. They're designed to be inconspicuous.

CBC / Radio-Canada
CBC / Radio-Canada

"Like any human being, we don't want to be watched. We don't want to feel like we are a prisoner. So we want it to be totally, if possible, completely invisible," said Patrick Tan, president of esprit-ai.

"It's about dignity. ... I don't have to shout to the world that I need help."

When a resident triggers one of the sensors, a signal is sent to the servers at esprit-ai. The raw data is analyzed and if action is warranted, an SMS text message is sent to the overnight staff.

Alexander Behne/CBC
Alexander Behne/CBC

Helps staff plan overnight response

Meyers says the system is helping staff be more strategic in their responses. If they knew a particular resident had a very restless sleep, they can be on the lookout for an increased risk of falling the next day.

Staff can also use information gleaned from the sensor analysis to pick up on behaviour patterns that may suggest a need for a change in routine, or lead to less medication.

Mitchell sees the sensors as an added layer of protection for her mother. But she's also glad the toonie-sized sensors are discrete.

Alexander Behne/CBC
Alexander Behne/CBC

"We don't need alarm bells ringing. The unobtrusiveness of this device allows the staff or a family to keep a loved one safe without it being in their face," said Mitchell.

Tan hopes to expand the esprit-ai system beyond seniors' residences into private homes. The sensors cost $200 per resident to install, but monitoring and analyzing the raw data requires a subscription that costs $80 per month.

Alexander Behne/CBC
Alexander Behne/CBC

Mitchell believes access to this technology might have allowed her to keep her mother at home longer.

"I'll be honest, I'm surprised it's taken us this long to get there," said Mitchell.

Carefor is considering whether to expand the sensor program to two of its retirement homes in Pembroke, Ont.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Best Kyle Lowry scrum moments with Raptors

    Kyle Lowry has a big personality and wasn't afraid to show it over his years with the Toronto Raptors. Here are some of his funniest postgame moments. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Skinner's resurgence a much-needed win for Sabres

    This week, we look at the Rocket Richard race, Jeff Skinner's bounce-back season, the Kraken's tough start and more.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Petr Mrazek taking his shot at redemption after up and down season

    While the Maple Leafs wait on the return of Jack Campbell, fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek has made solid back-to-back starts and received a standing ovation from the Toronto faithful at Scotiabank Arena. After making it through waivers, Petr Mrzaek is slowly gaining the trust of his teammates and fans alike.

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his