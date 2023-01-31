Sensor Markets, Technologies, Companies 2023-2043: Sector to Reach $250 Billion by 2043

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Markets, Technologies, Companies 2023-2043: By Parameters Measured, Operation Modes, Application Sectors, Patent Trends, Top Patentors, Manufacturer Appraisals, Future Leaders, Research Pipeline, Roadmaps, Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The sensor business now faces severe disruption and dramatic opportunity from the collapse of much of the car industry, dramatic advances in medical, robot and other technologies, re-armament, global recession and global warming, to name just a few. A new 412-page report factors in these new realities.

On multiple criteria, it finds Samsung to be sensor leader for 2023-2043 and it profiles 11 in the second division and 15 in the third division with their approximate sensor sales. This is backed by detail and a strategy score for 130 companies for you to consider as acquisitions, partners or suppliers. Over 200 sensor manufacturers are mentioned throughout the report.

Chapter 1: Executive summary and conclusions is 42 closely packed pages sufficient in themselves. Learn the new sensor technology, industry basics, key conclusions. Understand the need for sensor forecasts overall to reflect the fact that both the global economy and sensor patenting show under 3% growth even before expected global recession and industry shakeouts hit.

Here are those leading the industry for the next 20 years and 38 new 20-year forecasts for sensors and their market drivers plus a detailed roadmap of events - positive and negative - driving the sensor market to nearly $250 billion in 2043 with several new one-billion-dollar sensor operations being created by those in the right technologies, markets and countries. See why some others collapse.

Chapter 2 Introduction uses seven pages to illustrate sensor design, inputs, megatrends driving sensor adoption and why more sensors per device will often be more important than any increase in device sales.

Chapter 3 concerns primary factors now influencing sensor design, pricing and adoption. Its 40 pages closely examine definitions, inputs, anatomy, outputs, biomimetic and smart sensing, important sensor parameters, which sensing input will dominate 2023-2043. Also see the latest sensor trend from a new search of 3.7 million patents, the 12 most-patented sensors in common parlance and the top patentors in each case. In this chapter you also learn the size challenge with many examples and how multiple sensors, increasingly in one device, serve predictive analysis and sensor fusion. See 14 smartphone sensor families and why the number per phone will double. Understand skin sensors and self-healing sensors. Realise the importance of energy harvesting as on-board power and in reverse as forms of self-powered sensor input with great detail. Electrification is covered in the dramatically simpler electricity production and vehicle design that will collapse demand for many sensors.

Chapters 4 through 6 interprets, by parameter, the latest technologies, manufacturers, successes, prospects, patenting leaders and trends plus the research pipeline with best further reading including much from 2023. There are many new illustrations and informed comments throughout.

Chapter 4 covers latest analysis by parameter measured in 31 categories over 86 information-packed pages with illustrated examples, implications of research papers, patenting, patentors, products on sale, market drivers. Which have collapsing metrics, which are bursting on the scene and why? It is all here in data-based analysis.

Chapter 5 is a new analysis by mode of operation in 36 categories over 87 pages. That includes the new THz waveguide, infrasound, optical memtransistor, piezotronic, quantum and triboelectric sensors and other innovations that can boost your business.

Chapter 6 has analysis by application and business sector in 20 categories and 42 pages. That includes newly important sectors such as sensors for 6G telecommunications, electric vehicle traction motors and Internet of Things nodes each with their sensor patent trends, including forecasts of patenting to 2024, analysis and business appraisal. Other aspects are examination of common-parlance terms medical, healthcare, heart, exercise and fitness sensors each revealed by listing leading patentors, future prospects and research.

Chapter 7 presents in detail what the publisher finds to be the top 17 sensor companies with their 17 SWOT analyses, financials, profiles, sensor patent emphasis maps etc.

Finally, Chapter 8 is called "130 sensor companies compared by country, capability, strategy score". In 29 pages, it includes all the leaders identified earlier by both grouped multiple criteria, simply by patenting rate and it adds a deliberately varied mix of very small to very large other players to give a good feel of the overall sensor business which runs to around 1000 companies.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nltmrd-markets?w=12

