Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:SXT) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.41 per share on 1st of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Sensient Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Sensient Technologies' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Sensient Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.88 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 4.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 4.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sensient Technologies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sensient Technologies (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Sensient Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

