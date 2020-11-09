Sensex Opens at Record High of 42,460 Pts; Nifty Surges to 12,426

Sensex on Monday, 9 November, rallied 567.45 points to a record high of 42,460.51 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 163 points to 12,426.55, PTI reported.

The equity markets have extended their gains for the sixth straight day, spurred by a risk-on sentiment across the globe, after Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US election, reported BloombergQuint.

According to the report, all sectoral indices opened with gains on Monday.

