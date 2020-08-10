Sensex Up 254 Points at 38,294, Nifty Crosses 11,308 Amid Mixed Cues From Asian Markets

Mumbai, August 10: The Indian stock markets opened on a positive note tracking firm global cues. The Sensex was trading at 38,294, up over 254 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 11,308 at 10:40 am on Monday morning. The rally in the Indian markets has been on the back of gains by the index majors HDFC twins, L&T and Kotak Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and is an area of great concern. COVID-19 tally crossed 22.15 cases with 62,064 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 Deaths in past 24 hours. Gold and silver prices rose in early trade on Monday, tracking the trend in the global market and on rising worries over fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreaks. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 22.15 Lakh With 62,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,007 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The stock markets in Japan and Singapore are closed on Monday for public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.63 per cent, or 154.80 points, to 24,376.82. China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37 per cent, or 12.51 points, to 3,341.53.

