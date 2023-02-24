'Senseless and tragic:' Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.

Anthony Dodgson was found guilty of second-degree murder after stabbing Christophe Herblin to death while his accomplice, Tommie Holloway, was convicted of manslaughter.

Dodgson stabbed Herblin nine times in a parking lot outside his soon-to-be-opened Calgary cafe following a break-in in 2020 after Holloway smashed the chef's car windows to draw him out.

Justice Blair Nixon says the attack was "a senseless and tragic killing fuelled by greed."

Nixon says Dodgson, who already faced a mandatory life sentence, will be eligible for parole after 12 years.

He says Holloway played a key role in luring Herblin into the parking lot and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

