Senseless incident brings terror and pain to the streets of the UK again

Two hours earlier, Forbury Park had been the scene of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest - Jonathan Brady/PA

Forbury Gardens was packed. With the pubs shut and the sun shining, the park in the centre of Reading was the obvious place to hang out for anybody wanting to enjoy a drink and a picnic during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then at just after 7pm all hell broke loose. According to eyewitnesses, a man in his mid-20s and dressed in a black t-shirt, screamed something ‘unintelligible’, possibly it was a foreign language, then pulled out a knife and began running anti-clockwise around a circle of ten people sat on the grass, stabbing them in the back or neck. Terror had returned to Britain’s streets. The attack would leave three people dead and at least three more seriously injured.

“Everyone was just having fun,” said Lawrence Wort, 20, a personal trainer from Chippenham, who was sat in the park with his friends, close to a statue of the Forbury Lion.

The group were about 30 feet from the initial onslaught. “And then suddenly the man shouted…. I don;t know if it was just unintelligible screams or a foreign language. But he then darted and I thought it was just a scuffle at first.

“They were sat in a circle drinking in a big group, about eight to ten people. He darted round the circle anticlockwise, got one, went to another, stabbed the next one. I still thought it was a scuffle. I was watching because I didn’t want to get involved in anything.

“But then he stood up and I saw a massive knife in his hand, probably at least five inches minimum.”

The attacker turned to Mr Wort and his party of friends and stared at them. Mr Wort shouted to his friends to ‘run’. “I heard a lot of screams in the park, a lot of people realised and started running away,” he recalled. The knifeman gave up the chase and turned back, pouncing on another party in the park that had its back to him and had not realised what was going on in those fateful split seconds. “I saw he stabbed at least one of them in the back of the neck. I think he got another one as well. And when everyone had started running he then turned and ran out of the park,” said Mr Wort.

The suspect had run but he had left a scene of carnage behind.

Video footage, later circulated on social media despite objections from many that it was far too gruesome and should not be shared, showed four people lying on the ground in the aftermath of the attack, blood pouring from wounds. Police officers and medics already in attendance tried frantically to keep the victims alive.

Greg Wilton, who was in the park with his wife Amy and friends enjoying a picnic, noticed the commotion from the other side of the Forbury Gardens. "We ran over and without seeing an attacker we found three men lying on the floor bleeding profusely from what we thought was their heads, necks or body,” said Mr Wilton, "Another member of the public took off his t-shirt and tried to stop the bleeding alongside someone we assume to be his girlfriend. Me and my friend Tom put a second victim in the recovery position and tried to stem his bleeding from his ear with my canvas shopping bag. His breathing became increasingly irregular, and shallower until the police and paramedic arrived to help us.”

A friend of Mr Wilton’s helped another victim stabbed in the face.

The suspect, named yesterday as Khairi Saadallah, 25, a Libyan national who lived a little over a mile from the park in a block of flats, had fled the park. Eyewitness accounts suggest he ran past St Laurence’s Church, and down Friar Street. Police gave chase.

At a corner near Greyfriars Church, a ten minute walk from the park, the suspect was captured in the middle of the road, rugby tackled or ‘slide-tackled’ by as many as five police officers. Other reports suggested members of the public had also given chase and helped to catch the assailant. An officer immediately placed cuffs on the mans bloodied hands.

Amir Haydoon, 31, a Deliveroo driver who witnessed the arrest, said: “There was a guy on the ground and then the officers slide tackled him. They rugby tackled him but he wasn’t blinking at all. He was just looking and I was like ‘why is he not caring?’ He wasn’t resisting or anything and it looked a bit weird. His hand was covered in blood.”

Two hours earlier, Forbury Park had been the scene of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, oragnisers stressing the event had ended peacefully and was unconnected to what would come next. Nieema Hassan, an organiser, said: "In terms of the protest and the people who attended from Black Lives Matter, we're all safe. I am praying for the people who have been affected.”

In the immediate aftermath, Reading went into lockdown, prompted by fears of a terrorist attack, rather than by the pandemic. Streets were shut off, a cordon thrown around the scene, and armed police deployed.

The eerie sound of helicopters buzzed overhead. One source told the Telegraph a few minutes later: "The whole of Reading is locked down, it was a random attack so police are not sure who or what is behind this."

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, said she saw the air ambulances land on the nearby Kings Meadow. She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers. Thames Valley Police put out a post on social media: "Police attended at around 7pm along with other emergency services. Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody."

Two of the victims were rushed to Royal Berkshire Hospital to receive treatment. A patient already in there named as Alistair Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The nurse was chatting to one of her colleagues and then she turned round to me and said three people are dead. She said there were multiple stab victims."

Six hours after the attack, police raided Saadallah’s flat on the top floor of the block on the Basingstoke Road. Sophie Parker, 25, who lives in the block, said she heard a "massive bang" at 1.30am, hours after a number of police cars and a helicopter had circled the building. Another neighbour said he was first aware that the police had arrived at the flats when his daughter said there were officers outside and they had guns. I said 'what?' and that's when I saw them all.

"There was a loud bang at about 1am, I think that was the police blowing the door of his flat off its hinges. In the end I took the children away to my flat because they were petrified by all that was going on. I came back at about 2am and the police had virtually all gone."

Cordons remained up in Reading yesterday as forensics officers combed the streets. The suspect is safely in custody but the devastating toll of the attack will not go away.