'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors. Live updates.

Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Doubling down on its efforts to use winter as a weapon, Russia launched its fiercest  attack in weeks Thursday, battering Ukrainian power and water infrastructure amid freezing temperatures.

The widespread assault, described by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as "senseless barbarism,'' featured a barrage of missiles and exploding drones. At least two people were killed near the northeastern city of Kharkiv and at least seven were wounded across the country, according to preliminary assessments.

Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said his forces shot down 54 of 69 missiles targeting energy facilities, but 10 pieces of critical infrastructure in 10 regions and 18 residential buildings were still damaged, authorities said. About 90% of Lviv, a western city far from the front lines, was left without electricity, its mayor said.

“Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post, adding that emergency blackouts may be necessary “in some areas.”

With Russian ground forces struggling to hold ground and advance, Moscow has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, trying to weaken the country’s resolve and force it to negotiate a settlement on the Kremlin's terms.

UKRAINE TURNS THE TABLES: Ukraine close to using 'strike drones' to counter Russia attacks

A woman crosses the street during snowfall as power outages continue in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 16, 2022.
A woman crosses the street during snowfall as power outages continue in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 16, 2022.

Other developments:

►The U.K. will contribute nearly $2.8 billion in assistance to Ukraine in 2023, said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who told The Guardian his country is also providing military expertise to help Ukraine improve its air defenses and prevail on the ground.

►Two days after reaffirming Italy's full support on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters: "I hope that sooner or later Russia realizes the enormous error it is making. Until then, we’ll defend Ukraine.''

Ukrainian missile lands in Belarus, drawing 'strong protest'

Belarus’ foreign ministry lodged a “strong protest” with Ukraine after one of its air defense missiles landed in Belarusian territory early Thursday, likely by accident.

The ministry later said the missile was downed by the country's air defenses over the western Brest region and fell onto a field. There were no reports of casualties.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and served as a staging ground for the Kremlin's invasion on Feb. 24.

The incident bears some similarities to another recent instance of a misguided projectile crossing into another country. In mid-November, what appeared to be a Russian missile killed two people when it landed in Poland, raising fears the NATO-affiliated country may have been attacked. After further study, Polish authorities said the missile was likely fired by Ukrainian air defenses and ended up in Poland by accident.

END TO WAR?White House dismisses as unserious Kremlin’s conditional willingness to discuss ending Ukraine war

Russia unveils new warships as Putin tries to boost navy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday oversaw the commissioning of new warships as part of his plan to boost the country’s navy, which in April sustained the embarrassing loss of the Moskva missile cruiser. The new vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, employing his preferred term for Russia’s 10-month-old war in Ukraine.

The Moskva, named after the Russian capital and the flagship of the country's Black Sea fleet, was sunk by what Ukraine said were its anti-ship missiles. The Kremlin claimed a fire that ignited munitions was the reason the ship went down.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors

Latest Stories

  • SpaceX to launch more ocean-observing satellites from Vandenberg. Here’s when

    NASA has been gathering global sea level data since 1992.

  • WRAPUP 8-Russia fires barrage of missiles, Ukraine condemns 'senseless barbarism'

    Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv and other cities including Lviv in the west and Odesa in the southwest, sending people rushing to shelters and knocking out power in one of Moscow's largest aerial assaults. Ukraine's military said it had shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia.

  • Ben Wallace warns Russia of 'long-term consequences' from war in Ukraine

    Ben Wallace warns Russia of 'long-term consequences' from war in Ukraine

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.