Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Sensei Biotherapeutics

BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that company management will participate in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually March 15-17, 2022.



John Celebi, MBA, president and chief executive officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Erin Colgan, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual presentation beginning at 10:40 am ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery, development, and delivery of next generation immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. Sensei has developed two unique approaches – its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, comprising unique human monoclonal antibodies and alpaca derived nanobodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment, and its ImmunoPhage™ platform that leverages bacteriophage to drive the generation of tumor antigen-specific immune responses. Using its TMAb platform, the company has developed SNS-101, an antibody-based therapeutic targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA). Using the ImmunoPhage platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, with multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized, yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform is designed to enable efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei’s clinical programs. SNS-401-NG is an ImmunoPhage cocktail in preclinical development for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Story continues

Investor Contact:

Erin Colgan

Chief Financial Officer

Sensei Biotherapeutics

ecolgan@senseibio.com

Media Contact:

Chris Railey

Ten Bridge Communications

chris@tenbridgecommunications.com



