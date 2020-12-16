‘Sense of urgency, purpose, and unity’ that greeted TRC’s Calls to Action in 2015 seems to have stalled, says Chief Littlechild

Alberta presents a contradiction when it comes to responding to the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on Indian Residential Schools.

In a virtual news conference Dec. 15 marking five years since the TRC issued its final report, Chief Wilton Littlechild, one of three TRC commissioners, blasted Alberta’s UCP government for rolling back the previous NDP government’s commitment to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, but held up the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP for working to advance reconciliation.

UNDRIP, said Littlechild, is the framework to achieve reconciliation across all governments and sectors of society. Six provinces, including Alberta, are calling for the federal government’s UNDRIP implementation legislation to be further delayed.

“I am most disheartened that Alberta, the province that had the highest number of residential schools in Canada, is leading these attempts at delays. In fact, the previous Alberta government had adopted and implemented the UN declaration extensively and these efforts of reconciliation are now under attack,” said Littlechild.

When Rachel Notley’s NDP government came to power in 2015, Notley mandated her ministers to review policies, programs and legislation and make changes to bring them in line with the principles of UNDRIP.

Littlechild also called out Alberta and Ontario for efforts to roll back advancements made in school curricula to teach about residential schools and the impacts of that system.

“This is not only a barrier to reconciliation, it is an attack on the truth,” he said.

TRC chair and soon-to-be retiring Senator Murray Sinclair and fellow commissioner Dr. Marie Wilson joined Littlechild in expressing their concern with the slow progress of implementing the TRC’s 94 Calls to Action.

“This is a truth that must be honoured. This is not an anniversary for celebration but one for national honesty and urgent and meaningful action,” said Wilson.

“This reconciliation and healing are matters of urgency,” said Sinclair.

That urgency has become even more clear this past year with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Indigenous populations and the systemic racism and discrimination that has come to light in a variety of areas, including health care and the justice system.

Littlechild said while he has been “very discouraged” by what he has seen with policing he has seen some positive movements.

He noted Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki for his efforts to advance reconciliation within the RCMP, and Edmonton Police Services Chief Dale McPhee for establishing an advisory panel which includes Elders.

Sinclair agreed that changes were occurring in Canada. He pointed out that since the TRC’s work more people knew about Indian residential schools and more discussions were happening at the local level, with churches, communities and Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

However, pointed out Wilson, it was difficult to get a handle on what work has been undertaken across the country and what progress has been made without the National Council for Reconciliation in place.

The TRC called on the creation of a national council through federal legislation. Among its duties, the council would develop and implement a national action plan for reconciliation.

That council, which is a key component to continuing the work of reconciliation, has yet to be formed, said Littlechild, although the federal government has committed to moving forward with its establishment. He said the process had been delayed with the onset of COVID-19.

“Today we are concerned by the slow and uneven pace of implementation of the Calls to Action,” said Littlechild, adding that the “sense of urgency, purpose, and unity” that the TRC’s Calls to Action were received with in 2015 no longer seems to be there.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today in a separate national news conference, that the federal government does feel that urgency and was moving forward. He pointed out that the Liberal government had implemented either fully, or in part, 80 per cent of the TRC’s Calls to Action that required federal involvement.

“We know that what took generations and indeed centuries to break and to destroy will take more than five years to fix. But the work we have done as a government has been more than any other government in the past and we're just getting started,” he said.

Trudeau also emphasized that the work had to be carried out by Indigenous communities, with Ottawa providing support and resources.

“We need to do this in partnership, hand-in-hand with Indigenous communities who need to determine their future and their path,” he said.

Trudeau marked the five-year anniversary by commending the strong work of Sinclair and the other commissioners and their efforts to make reconciliation an all-Canadian effort and not just the work of various levels of government.

CFWE

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CFWE, CFWE