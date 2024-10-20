‘Sensational’ – Sutton hails Manchester United captain after incredible assist against Brentford

Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday to end a five-match winless streak across all competitions.

The Reds trailed 1-0 at half-time after a controversial goal but they launched their comeback in the second half after goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund secured the win.

Moving up to the top half of the Premier League table, United showed how good they can be when things click for them on the pitch.

Marcus Rashford’s sublime cross from the right flank paved the way for Garnacho’s goal on the volley.

An even better goal came minutes later when Bruno Fernandes flicked the ball into Rasmus Hojlund’s path inside the box. The Dane dinked the ball over the Brentford goalkeeper to secure three points.

Bruno Fernandes’ delicate flick onto Rasmus Hojlund earns praise

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton was left impressed by Fernandes’ assist, which he described as ‘sensational’.

Sutton said: “The finish is a delight from Rasmus Hojlund.

“He lifts the ball over Mark Flekken. The touch from Bruno Fernandes is sensational. Hojlund points to Fernandes as the touch on the outside of his right boot put him through.

“Man Utd have played with such great fire and intensity in this second half.”

It hasn’t been a great start to the season for Fernandes as he has yet to find the back of the net, but it’s good to see him receive some praise because his degression of late is not for a lack of trying.

