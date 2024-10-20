‘Sensational’: Chris Sutton blown away by United star who made 7 recoveries vs Brentford

Manchester United ended a five-match winless streak with an impressive 2-1 comeback triumph over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils trailed by a 1-0 scoreline at the half-time interval, but they had a tremendous response after the break with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Marcus Rashford’s sublime cross from the right flank paved the way for Garnacho’s goal on the volley. Shortly after the hour mark, Bruno Fernandes delivered an even better assist.

The Red Devils captain made his first goal contribution of the league campaign with a fantastic flick into the path of Hojlund, who lobbed the ball beyond the onrushing Mark Flekken.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton was seriously impressed by Fernandes’ touch and described it as ‘sensational’. He said: “The finish is a delight from Rasmus Hojlund.

“He lifts the ball over Mark Flekken. The touch from Bruno Fernandes is sensational. Hojlund points to Fernandes as the touch on the outside of his right boot put him through.

“Man Utd have played with such great fire and intensity in this second half.”

Fernandes has had a difficult start to the season at club level. He has been frustrating with his performances and has lost possession on more than 10 occasions per game.

It was another tough outing for him yesterday with none of his five shots finding the net. He still put in another good shift and his moment of genius sealed the victory for United.

Aside from his assist, Fernandes made seven recoveries against the Bees with five duels won.

