Sens' Tkachuk says teammates who tested positive for COVID-19 are 'doing well'

Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk says two teammates who tested positive for COVID-19 are "doing well."

Speaking on one of the NHL's video conference calls Monday, the 20-year-old adds the group has been in constant contact.

Two of the league's four players to test positive since the season was suspended March 12 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak are unnamed members of the Senators. Ottawa radio colour commentator Gord Wilson also tested positive.

The Senators played in San Jose, Calif., against the Sharks on March 7 despite a warning from officials in Santa Clara County against holding large public gatherings. The Colorado Avalanche also played at SAP Center in San Jose the following night. Two members of that team have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporters have been asked by the league to submit questions ahead of time for the video conferences calls.

Despite being on one of two teams to have players test positive, Tkachuk was only asked one question on the matter by a member of the NHL's public relations staff during a 35-minute session that also included Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin.

Teams from the Metropolitan Division and Pacific Division took part in calls late last week, while the Central Division is scheduled to go Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press