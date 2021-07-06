Sennheiser makes the best-sounding wireless earbuds we've tried—and this pair's on sale

Sennheiser headphones are among the best-sounding wireless earbuds we've ever listened to, and right now, a top-rated pair from the brand is on sale for a deep discount.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sennheiser has a sterling reputation in the audio world, and its headphones are among the best we've ever tested. That quality generally comes at a price, but right now, one pair of Sennheiser headphones in particular, the CX 400BT true wireless earbuds, are on sale at Best Buy for just under $100—a savings of $30.01 from their $129.99 list price.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

While we haven't yet tested these buds specifically, our managing editor of electronics, Ryan Waniata, did try the Momentum 2 earbuds ($249.98) from Sennheiser and called them the "best-sounding wireless earbuds" he had ever used. He lauded the "rich, dynamic listening experience" they delivered, noting that "you’d be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding pair of wireless earbuds of any kind."

The CX 400BTs have the same 7-millimeter drivers as the pricier Momentum 2 headphones, but don’t come with the same active noise cancelation and water resistance. If those features aren’t critical for you, the savings are substantial.

Sennheiser's CX 400BT true wireless earbuds get a 4.4-star rating from Best Buy shoppers for their stellar sound—and they're $30 off right now.

Best Buy buyers love the CX 400BTs—shoppers give them 4.4 stars, with one reviewer praising the “superior and crisp sound.” Another asserted, "These are winners on every level."

Sennheiser claims the included charging case gives these headphones a generous 20-hour battery life (seven hours on the initial charge, and 13 more from the case), so you can wear them during your daily commutes, workouts, walks or private listening time without worrying about constantly recharging. You can use them for answering and making calls, too, with tap controls for music, calls and activating Siri or Google voice assistant.

The included charging case reportedly boosts the CX 400BT's play time to 20 hours.

Note that the deal applies to both the black and white finishes, so you can pick the earbuds that best suit your taste. Grab these awesome earphones while this jaw-dropping price is still available and sink into the soothing sounds of your favorite music and podcasts.

Story continues

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sennheiser headphones: This pair of wireless earbuds is deeply discounted