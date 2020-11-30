Say what?! Amazon cut $300 from the price of these 'outstanding' Sennheiser wireless headphones for Cyber Monday

Rudie Obias
·2 min read

Sennheiser IE 80S BT Audiophile in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. (Photo: Amazon)
Once you go wireless, you won’t go back. But how to choose? If you want something a little different from what the masses are sporting, check out this deal from one of the top brands in audio.

Amazon just slashed the price of the Sennheiser IE 80S BT Audiophile in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones to $200 (down from $500), as part of the retail giant’s big Cyber Monday sale. Yes, you read that right — that’s $300 off and a 60 percent discount. In fact, this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen these headphones!

Of course, you’ll get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime too. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

But act fast and shop now, this deal expires at midnight PST.

Quality above the rest

Sennheiser IE 80S BT Audiophile in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for $200, or $100 off. (Photo: Amazon)
These premium wireless headphones pump out incredibly crisp and clear sound with outstanding bass that’s fully customizable, thanks to powerful 10mm drivers and the Sennheiser Smart Control app (use it with Android smartphones and Apple iPhones). We’re talking about audiophile-grade clarity and sharpness with zero lag. And these babies get an amazing 12 hours of juice per charge.

“I listen to them with the volume maxed out and they sound awesome,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “Great bass which can be adjusted. Treble isn't too bright or tinny sounding. Battery life is good.”

Perfect fit

While Apple AirPods are notorious for falling out of ears, these Sennheiser headphones come with four different ear tips for a snug fit. The earbuds rest around your neck, making it nearly impossible to lose a bud—unlike AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

“The earbuds fit flush with my ears so they are comfortable laying against a pillow. I have big ears so the hooks are pretty snug. I'm comfortable wearing these eight+ hours a day,” shared a satisfied shopper.

At $200 (was $300), these Sennheiser IE 80S BT Audiophile in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are a great deal for something so premium. They truly have everything you’d want, from cool looks and optimal comfort to unbelievable sound quality—or as one Amazon shopper put it, “excellent audio performance.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

