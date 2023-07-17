Seniors in Magnetawan to benefit from exercise and activities grant

Seniors in the Village of Magnetawan can enjoy free exercise programs thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Ontario Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility.

The funding is being channeled through the Ministry's Seniors Community grant program.

Deputy Clerk Laura Brandt says the seniors will also be able to take part in Dinner and Learn and Dinner and Activities events. Brandt says $10,400 of the grant is being applied to an aquafit program now underway at Magnetawan Centennial Park Beach and indoor exercises at the community centre at the town hall building.

Brandt says qualified instructors are carrying out both types of classes.

The aquafit sessions take place every Wednesday from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

While the aqua fit exercises only take place during July and August, Brandt says the indoor classes run until March 31st, 2024 when the grant ends. The indoor classes are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays and have three components.

On Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. participants engage in a healthy ageing regime of various moves and then at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. participants undergo a cardio-based workout.

The healthy ageing program is repeated on Thursdays again from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while a yoga class is run the same day from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register for either aquafit or the indoor classes, seniors can call the town hall at 705-387-3947 or send an email to recreation@magnetawan.com to reserve a spot.

Brandt says another $7,500 from the grant is being used toward an upcoming series of Dinner and Learn events.

“We're trying to have two or three of these events where a speaker comes in and talks about seniors' fraud and fall prevention,” Brandt said. “We may also have the Women's Own Resource Centre come in and talk about the programs they can offer seniors. All of these events will include dinner”.

Brandt said the remaining $7,100 is intended for intergenerational programming where seniors can interact with people under 55. She said it's designed to get seniors moving around again and interacting with people of varying ages after seeing their movements restricted during the pandemic.

“What we see happening here is a Dinner and Paint night or Dinner and Games night,” Brandt said.

These events will also take place at the community centre and the Village will get the word out how people can register once the dates are confirmed. Brandt said it's the first time the Village has been awarded the grant and she plans to apply for it again next year.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative, The North Bay Nugget