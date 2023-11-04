Seniors housing project awaits zoning approval

Rosslyn village, Ont. -- Construction on a new seniors housing project in Rosslyn village could begin early in 2025 if the proposal receives the necessary zoning upgrades. Developer James Collie said Friday that the 28-acre property on Highway 130 is already zoned for residential, but would have to be enhanced to allow for greater density requirements. A re-zoning application, which has been submitted to the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, would require approval by local council. Collie said if the project goes forward, it would be overseen by a non-profit corporation. About 120 seniors would live in a series of duplexes or houses in the range of 1,000-1,200 square feet, he said. Collie said the dwellings would appeal to seniors who are looking to downsize but “still want to remain in their own home.” The property has no municipal services so would require the installation of wells and in-ground septic systems. About 80 people showed up Thursday at an open house at Rosslyn’s community centre “to find out what the next steps would be,” Collie said. He said it was too early in the process to release any financial details about the project. The plan for the property may also include an assisted-living complex, Collie said. Inquiries about the project can be directed to Collie by email at jcollie@northcogroup.ca.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal