Seniors Christmas dinner returns

The much anticipated Drumheller seniors Christmas dinner is returning after a three year hiatus and is undergoing some changes which will see the venue changed and more involvement from the community, including involvement from all three local area schools.

The annual tradition began in 1992 and was originally hosted by students of Drumheller Composite High School (DCHS) before transitioning to Drumheller Valley Secondary School (DVSS).

“It hasn’t been held in a couple of years due to COVID,” explains dinner founder and Drumheller Councillor Tom Zariski. “When I reached out to (DVSS Principal) Curtis LaPierre he said DVSS wouldn’t be able to host it this year.”

This was mostly due to some changes at the school, most poignantly due to changes to the school’s Foods program, which has traditionally had a hand in dinner preparations.

While DVSS is unable to host the dinner on its own, Mr. LaPierre expressed interest in still being involved.

Mr. Zariski says, in light of this change, he reached out to St. Anthony’s School and shared that Principal Celeste Schrock was extremely excited at the possibility of helping with the “legendary” dinner.

Students from Greentree School are also expected to participate in the event through creating decorations such as placemats or centrepieces, while older students from St. Anthony’s and DVSS will be in charge of various hosting duties; this will include preparation of the dinner alongside Double D Catering, escorting seniors to their seats and serving them their dinner. Students from the schools’ respective music programs will also provide live music.

Along with including all three local area schools, the venue will be moved from DVSS to the Badlands Community Facility (BCF), and the name will also change to the Drumheller Rotary Seniors Christmas Dinner as the Drumheller Rotary Club were given naming rights due to a substantial donation in support of the dinner.

Mr. Zariski adds the Town of Drumheller has also contributed some funding towards the event, and the East Coulee Community Association will also be involved; he is currently pending further communication with other community organizations such as the Newcastle and Nacmine Community Associations and Pioneer Trail.

The dinner is free to all seniors in the area, and Mr. Zariski says final details are currently being ironed out. Sign up sheets are available at select locations, including Sunshine Lodge. There is a limited number of seats available as the venue is able to accommodate a maximum of 300 to 350 people.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail