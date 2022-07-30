Senior Whitehall officials accused of wasting time on 'woke projects' in roles as diversity champions

Steven Edginton
·6 min read
Antonia Romeo - NEVILLE ELDER
Antonia Romeo - NEVILLE ELDER

Six of Whitehall’s most senior officials have been accused of wasting time on "woke projects" after their roles as Civil Service diversity and inclusion champions were exposed.

Permanent secretaries at half a dozen government departments are working to promote issues such as race, gender, age and LGBT rights, on top of their official duties advising ministers and running their departments.

Each of them is paid a basic salary of between £170,000 and £200,000, and are not paid any extra to be so-called champions.

The Cabinet Office refuses to say how much of their work time is spent on championing their various causes, but a spokesman insisted the roles formed "only an extremely small part" of their jobs.

The permanent secretaries include:

  • Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Justice, who is also gender champion;

  • Matthew Rycroft, at the Home Office, who is race, faith, and belief champion;

  • Alex Chisholm, head of the Cabinet Office, who is champion for age, carers and culture;

  • Sarah Healey, from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), who is disability champion;

  • Jim Harra, the first permanent secretary and chief executive of HMRC, who is LGBT+ champion;

  • Bernadette Kelly, at the Department for Transport, who is social mobility champion.

'Taxpayers are fed up with funding woke Whitehall'

The extra roles have been criticised by campaigners. James Roberts, the political director of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "Taxpayers are fed up with funding woke Whitehall.

"Politicians decide policy, so there is little need for top mandarins to be sermonising on social justice.

"Well-paid officials should focus on their day jobs and improving services for struggling taxpayers."

Andrew Bridgen, Conservative MP, said: "I have no doubt that the ‘full diversity spectrum’ of taxpayers will be rightly concerned that time and money are being wasted on these woke projects that do little more than tick boxes and allow some civil servants to ride their political (non-gender specific) hobby horses to justify their positions."

The most active champions appear to be Ms Romeo and Mr Rycroft, who frequently post messages on social media promoting their causes.

Ms Romeo, who was appointed permanent secretary to the MoJ last year, has served as the Civil Service’s gender champion since 2019.

Earlier this year, Ms Romeo wrote a blog to officials entitled 'Breaking the menopause taboo in the Civil Service', where she urged colleagues "to set the standard in our approach to inclusion" and touted the "Cross-Government Menopause Network".

'Male allyship is crucial'

The permanent secretary also spoke on a panel in March for the Cross Government Gender Network, and tweeted after the event: "Gender equality is a shared mission: male allyship is crucial."

As gender champion, Ms Romeo set up the Gender Equality Leadership Group, which holds regular meetings to discuss women’s equality and she has helped judge awards for civil servants.

Ms Romeo was also recently announced as a sponsor of Lord Maude's review into Whitehall efficiency, an initiative praised by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

During her time at the MoJ, civil servants have complained of being bombarded with woke HR notes.

In May, justice officials were sent a message from a jury officer at York Crown Court about Lesbian Visibility Week, lamenting the lack of "meaningful lesbian visibility" among senior officials, "successful celebrities" or in "media portrayal[s] where we actually have a happy ending".

In the same month, MoJ civil servants received a memo from Nick Goodwin, the race champion on the department’s executive committee, who was writing on the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and said that the data was "an important moment to reflect".

Mr Goodwin went on to describe the MoJ’s "Race Action Plan", created after the BLM riots in 2020, which aims to create "a safe space for ethnic minority colleagues" and "increase awareness of the wellbeing issues faced by ethnic minority staff in the MoJ".

Matthew Rycroft
Matthew Rycroft

Meanwhile, Matthew Rycroft, the race, faith and belief champion, has come under pressure over initiatives pushing contested ideology within the Home Office.

In his champion role, Mr Rycroft has attended several events discussing race and faith issues, tweeting in October: "Proud to be @CivilService Race Champion + looking forward to taking part in events to promote equality + diversity in all we do."

In April, the Free Speech Union wrote to the permanent secretary raising concerns over a memo telling staff to put their pronouns in their email signatures. The note told civil servants to copy a "standard" email signature, which included space to add pronouns.

In a Zoom meeting with civil servants in May 2021, Mr Rycroft caused controversy by saying bureaucrats should accept government policy "on some issues", but on others "it's for us... to be stewards".

Of the six Whitehall inclusion champions, civil servants have named Ms Romeo as one of the most keen proponents of identity politics.

This includes opening gender-neutral toilets for trans and non-binary staff in the Department for International Trade, working closely with the trans activist charity Stonewall, and consistently emailing staff about events such as Transgender Awareness Week and Non-Binary Awareness Week.

An official who worked closely with the mandarin said: "Antonia Romeo is the Queen of woke.

"During my entire civil service career, I have never seen anyone push the woke agenda harder than her."

In 2017, the mandarin was selected to head up the brand new Department for International Trade (DIT).

Whitehall
Whitehall

In her first year at DIT, photographs obtained by The Telegraph show civil servants learning Tai Chi and Japanese calligraphy during office hours.

A "tranquility room" was also set up for officials where calls were banned and "mindfulness" sessions were held.

During Ms Romeo’s time as permanent secretary, she wrote weekly updates to officials outlining the department’s successes and challenges, especially when it came to diversity and inclusion.

The Telegraph has seen several of these notes, which include a suggestion for staff to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week by watching a film called Seahorse, which tells "the story of a trans man's path to parenthood" and urged officials to attend a "transgender awareness session".

After the BLM protests in 2020, Ms Romeo emailed trade officials, telling them: "I want to double down on our work to ensure everything we do internally and externally is supporting the diversity, collaboration and inclusion agenda."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Antonia leads efforts across the civil service, working with Permanent Secretary colleagues, to cut the gender pay gap and promote equal rights – making sure brilliant women will dedicate their careers to public service."

Department for International Trade
Department for International Trade

The Inclusion Champion scheme is not limited to the senior ranks of Whitehall.

A Telegraph investigation found civil servant champions of race, gender and other groups throughout government departments at different levels.

On May 22, an internal document sent to staff at the Government’s Legal Department advertised three champion roles for gender equality, LGBT+ and flexible working.

According to the memo, champions are required to attend a bi-annual meeting with the Department’s diversity and inclusion tsar and must sign up for a 2-3 year commitment.

A government spokesperson said: "Permanent secretaries are fully focused on working with ministers on the day to day business of departments and delivering for the British people.

"Any additional roles form an extremely small part of their work, as they focus on progressing the wider Government Reform Agenda and helping attract the best talent from across the country."

