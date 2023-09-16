Senior VP of Trinseo Angelo Chaclas Buys 60% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) should definitely note that the Senior VP, Angelo Chaclas, recently paid US$8.07 per share to buy US$161k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 60%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Trinseo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Philip Martens, for US$170k worth of shares, at about US$24.60 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.59). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Philip Martens.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 33.50k shares worth US$270k. But they sold 6.90k shares for US$170k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Trinseo insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Trinseo

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Trinseo insiders have about 1.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.6m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trinseo Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Trinseo insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trinseo. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Trinseo (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

