Senior VP & Assistant CFO of Helen of Troy Brian Grass Buys 19% More Shares \

Potential Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shareholders may wish to note that the Senior VP & Assistant CFO, Brian Grass, recently bought US$481k worth of stock, paying US$96.13 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 19%.

Check out our latest analysis for Helen of Troy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Helen of Troy

In fact, the recent purchase by Brian Grass was the biggest purchase of Helen of Troy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$97.97. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Brian Grass was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Helen of Troy is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Helen of Troy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Helen of Troy insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Helen of Troy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Helen of Troy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Helen of Troy. While conducting our analysis, we found that Helen of Troy has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course Helen of Troy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here