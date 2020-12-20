Senior Tory accuses Boris Johnson of Christmas Covid cover-up following Tier 4 announcement

Christmas shoppers in Oxford city centre (PA)

A senior Tory MP has accused the Government of deliberately delaying the announcement of new coronavirus restrictions until Parliament had broken up for the holiday period.

Sir Charles Walker, the vice chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, suggested the Government was trying to avoid parliamentary scrutiny by deliberately waiting to “pull the plug on Christmas”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One: “The Government, in my view, knew on Thursday, possibly even Wednesday, that they were going to pull the plug on Christmas but they waited till Parliament had gone.

“That, on top of everything else, is a resigning matter. I am not asking for the Government to collapse. I am asking for a secretary of state to take some responsibility.”

Earlier Heath Secretary Matt Hancock insisted ministers were only informed on Friday that an increase in infections in London and the South East was linked to a mutant new strain of coronavirus.

But Sir Charles said it was “extremely egregious” for the Government to change the Christmas guidance after the rules were passed into law by the House of Commons in a vote after a debate.

He said: The view of most colleagues was that to be changed, another vote would be required in the House of Commons. So I suspect a decision was delayed until we were safely away back to our constituencies.”

Sir Charles Walker raising a point of order in the Commons PA

Mr Hancock, appearing on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show, made clear he had no intention of resigning, saying he was dealing with the pandemic “in the best way that we possibly can”.

“I know that Charles is very upset at the measures that we’ve had to bring in, and he has been (upset) throughout. I understand that and I understand where he’s coming from,” he said.

“But unfortunately these measures are absolutely necessary to save lives.”

Sir Charles’s attack comes amid growing frustration among some Tory MPs who believe the Government’s measures are too draconian and represent an unacceptable infringement of civil liberties, while also wrecking the economy.

Story continues

Mark Harper, the chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs which has been highly critical of the Government’s strategy, called for Parliament be recalled so MPs could debate and vote on the changes.

Mr Harper said on Saturday: “This is a very sad day. Lockdowns and increasingly severe tiered restrictions have failed in their goal of slowing the transmission of Covid.

“And now the Government is expecting people to sacrifice the chance to share Christmas with family, friends and loved ones, just a few days after promising the opposite.

“If the Government wants the support of the public and Parliament, it must publish a clear exit strategy from this nightmarish, cycle of damaging lockdowns and restrictions.

“More immediately, given the three-tier system and the initial Christmas household rules were expressly authorised by the House of Commons, these changes must also be put to a vote in the Commons at the earliest opportunity, even if that means a recall of the House.”

Tracey Crouch, Conservative MP for Chatham & Aylesford which will enter Tier 4, took to Twitter to express her disappointment following the announcement.

I feel quite down (personally & professionally) about tougher restrictions announced this afternoon but I also understand why this has happened. Our local hospitals have reached capacity, the virus & it's new variant is rife in our community. Focus must be on vaccine roll out. — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) December 19, 2020

She said: “I feel quite down (personally & professionally) about tougher restrictions announced this afternoon but I also understand why this has happened.

“Our local hospitals have reached capacity, the virus & its new variant is rife in our community. Focus must be on vaccine roll out.”

Labour has also been critical of the Government’s approach to issuing guidance during the festive period.

Sir Keir Starmer said his party supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but he accused Mr Johnson of “gross negligence” in failing to act earlier.

“Yet again, the Prime Minister waited until the 11th hour to take this decision,” the Labour leader told an online press conference.

Still no increase in poverty level Statutory Sick Pay of £94 a week.



This week in Tier 4 care workers will be going out to work over Christmas. If they have to isolate they will have to survive on that.



At least @RishiSunak has his branded Instagram posts paid for though. — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) December 20, 2020

“It was blatantly obvious last week that the Prime Minister’s plan for a free-for-all over Christmas was a risk too far.

“And yet, rather listening to concerns and taking them seriously, the Prime Minister did what he always does: dismissed the challenge, ruffled his hair and made a flippant comment.

“We have known about rising infections and the NHS reaching capacity in many parts of the country for weeks. The alarms bells have been ringing for weeks, but the Prime Minister chose to ignore them.

“It is an act of gross negligence by a Prime Minister who, once again, has been caught behind the curve.”

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson suffered the biggest backbench rebellion of his premiership when 55 Conservative MPs voted against the introduction of new tiered controls for England.

The Government has said MPs will have a chance to vote on the latest measures when the Commons returns in January, and they would be withdrawn if defeated.

Additional reporting by PA Media.

Read More

Hancock blasts fleeing Londoners as Europe cancels UK flights

Germany, Italy and Belgium axe UK flights over mutant virus

Sir Patrick: New Covid variant is ‘beating others’ on transmission