Senior Tories speak out against Channel 4 privatisation plans

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from senior Tories over plans to privatise Channel 4, with former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson branding it “the opposite of levelling up”.

Davidson led calls for the government to reconsider, along with former cabinet ministers Damian Green, and Jeremy Hunt. The scale of Conservative opposition to the proposals has already raised questions over whether the government has the votes to pass the required legislation through the House of Commons, with even tougher opposition expected in the House of Lords.

Davidson said: “Channel 4 is publicly owned, not publicly funded. It doesn’t cost the taxpayer a penny. It also, by charter, commissions content but doesn’t make/own its own. It’s one of the reasons we have such a thriving [independent] sector in places like Glasgow. This is the opposite of levelling up.”

Green pointed out the channel was founded by a Conservative government, with part of its remit being to boost Britain’s private sector television sector: “The sale of Channel 4 is politicians and civil servants thinking they know more about how to run a business than the people who run it. Very unconservative. Mrs Thatcher, who created it, never made that mistake.”

Jeremy Hunt, a former culture secretary, told Sky News: “I’m not in favour of it because as it stands Channel 4 provides competition to the BBC on what’s called public service broadcasting – the kinds of programmes that are not commercially viable – and I think it would be a shame to lose that.” He said he had never considered privatising it when he was culture secretary.

Another Tory who criticised the proposed sale was the father of the house, Peter Bottomley, who said it was “bad for the diversity of television, bad for viewers and bad for independent producers”.

“It was considered in the mid-1990s and turned down. It should be rejected now,” he said.

The backlash came after culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, pushed ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4, after 40 years in public ownership.

The government hopes to raise about £1bn from the sell-off, making it one of the biggest privatisations since Royal Mail went public a decade ago. Ministers have suggested they could spend the proceeds to boost creative training and independent production companies, essentially funding their levelling up agenda.

Julian Knight, the Conservative chair of the culture select committee, said he had concerns privatisation was “being done for revenge” after Channel 4’s critical coverage of Brexit and Johnson. He also said the potential sale proceeds are “irrelevant” in the scale of the national debt but that he would back a sale if it was part of an overhaul of all public service broadcasting.

The plans have provoked a fierce reaction from the media industry, with prominent broadcasters such as Sir David Attenborough suggesting the government was pursuing an agenda of “shortsighted political and financial attacks” on British public service broadcasters.

Channel 4’s chief executive, Alex Mahon, told staff of the news in an email on Monday night, saying: “We have been informed in the last hour that the government will shortly announce that the secretary of state has decided to proceed with the proposal to privatise Channel 4.”

On Monday evening Dorries tweeted that public ownership was “holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon”. She added: “A change of ownership will give Channel 4 the tools and freedom to flourish and thrive as a public service broadcaster long into the future.”

The shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, described the move as “cultural vandalism”. She said: “Selling off Channel 4, which doesn’t cost the taxpayer a penny anyway, to what is likely to be a foreign company, is cultural vandalism. It will cost jobs and opportunities in the north and Yorkshire, and hit the wider British creative economy.”