Senior SNP minister handed secret £33,000 top up to salary

The SNP's Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson lost his Moray seat to Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, in the 2017 general election - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A senior SNP minister was handed a secret £33,000 top-up to his salary from the party when he was the Westminster leader, it has emerged.

Angus Robertson received the wage hike after the SNP won 56 out of 59 seats in the 2015 general election, making it the third largest party in the Commons.

The £33,207 raise was funded using short money, taxpayer funding made available to all opposition parties based on the number of seats and votes they have.

But The Sunday Times reported that the SNP group at Westminster was not informed about the payments while they were being made and senior party figures in Scotland were also kept in the dark.

Mr Robertson lost his Moray seat to Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, in the 2017 general election and the payments were not made to Ian Blackford, his successor.

The following year Mr Robertson, who is now Scottish Constitution Secretary in Humza Yousaf's government, set up a polling organisation called Progress Scotland.

The Daily Telegraph disclosed on Saturday that it was still taking donations from supporters despite having published no polling since October 2020.

Although there is no suggestion that the extra Westminster payments to Mr Robertson broke any rules, the Tories said they demonstrated again “a culture of secrecy that has become utterly ingrained in the SNP”.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, said: “Not content with keeping the public in the dark over financial matters, for many years the SNP was hiding a £30,000 salary boost for Angus Robertson from senior figures in their own ranks.”

Allowed to fester

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: “This is another example of the culture of secrecy and cover-up that has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.” She questioned why the payments had never been registered.

The leader of the opposition in the Commons is given a top-up to their MP salary and the SNP’s group executive decided to do the same for Mr Robertson. It is understood he was not at the meeting.

He was awarded a wage hike equivalent to the additional sum received by a junior minister. Mike Weir, who was then chief whip, was also awarded an extra £19,358.

A source told The Sunday Times: “There might have been a case for extra payment for additional responsibilities but that should have been transparent to the wider MP group, not just the cosy cartel that gained the extra money.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Employment issues relating to the Westminster SNP leader, chief whip and group staff are a matter decided by the group executive.

“Senior leadership remuneration followed the SNP becoming the third party at Westminster and was pegged below comparative UK government and opposition positions.”