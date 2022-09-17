Senior Shelter Dog 'Looks Forward' To Being Tucked In Every Night

Senior Shelter Dog 'Looks Forward' To Being Tucked In Every Night

A senior dog in an Illinois animal shelter has one thing she seems to look forward to every day: Getting tucked in when the shelter closes up for the night.

Sandy, estimated to be around 10 years old, has been at the Knox County Humane Society in the city of Galesburg for nearly a year, the shelter said in a Facebook post earlier this week. The post included a video of the dog Sandy being wrapped in blankets on a big plush chair, along with several photos showing her bundled in blankets.

Sandy, all tucked in for the night. (Photo: Keneshia Martin/Knox County Humane Society)
“Since being here, Sandy has picked up the routine of getting tucked in every night,” the shelter wrote. “It is something that has become an almost every night thing that she looks forward to.”

Sandy posing for the camera. (Photo: Keneshia Martin/Knox County Humane Society)
The post noted that Sandy had ended up at the shelter after her prior owner “unfortunately became sick and had to relocate.”

Keneshia Martin, the staff member who took the photos and is almost always the one to tuck Sandy in, said she believes it’s a habit the dog picked up a while ago.

“I think it was just something she was used to at her previous home,” Martin told HuffPost. “She just does it.”

Sandy in front of her big chair. (Photo: Keneshia Martin/Knox County Humane Society)
Sandy’s other interests include car rides and being “friendly to everybody,” Martin said.

Shelter director Erin Buckmaster described Sandy as “very sweet,” though she noted that the dog dislikes cats.

Sandy’s long stint at the shelter is an example of how hard it can be to find homes for older dogs, according to Buckmaster.

“I just think it’s sad that all the older dogs are left behind,” she told HuffPost. “When we have puppies, everybody fights over all the puppies.”

Sandy is described as "very sweet," friendly and a fan of car rides. (Photo: Keneshia Martin/Knox County Humane Society)

And like animal shelters across the country, the Knox County Humane Society has seen an uptick in surrendered pets in recent months fueled by rising rents and inflation. Many people have to give up their pets when they’re evicted. They either become homeless or cannot find affordable housing where pets are allowed, Buckmaster said, adding, “I hate landlords.”

Sandy settling in on her chair. (Photo: Keneshia Martin/Knox County Humane Society)
Buckmaster hopes people learn about Sandy and realize how great older dogs can be.

“Our dream is for her to have her own forever home,” she said, “where she’d get tucked in every night.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

