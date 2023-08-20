Senior Russian official in Hungary for talks on Black Sea grain deal that will exclude Ukraine

Viktor Orban welcomes Rustam Minnikhanov to Budapest - Benko Vivien Cher/HUNGARIAN PM OFFICE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

The most senior Russian official to visit the European Union since the war began is holding talks in Hungary over a potential new Black Sea grain deal that excludes Ukraine.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia’s Tatarstan region, supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is sanctioned by the US, but not the EU.

“Arrived today at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Budapest!” Mr Minnikhanov said. “We talked with Mr Prime Minister about the contribution Tatarstan makes to strengthening Russian-Hungarian relations.”

Mr Minnikhanor is reportedly pushing to sign a deal with Qatar and Turkey that will accelerate grain exports to Africa.

A UN-negotiated deal that allowed grain exports from Ukraine broke down in July. Vladimir Putin has said that Russia can cover the shortfall in exports to Africa and under the potential Budapest deal it will use Turkey as the main operator of cargo ships and Qatar as the financial guarantor.

Ukrainian officials have said that any grain deal that excludes Kyiv will encourage Russia to steal more grain from areas of Ukraine that it occupies.

Mr Orban has pushed back against EU sanctions against Russia and is seen as a weak link in the West that the Kremlin may look to exploit. He is the only EU leader to visit Moscow during the war, travelling to the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Hungary still buys Russian gas and its companies have said that they want to boost business in Russia.

A damaged grain depot in southern Ukraine earlier this month - Odesa Regional Administration handout HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Hungary has Turkic roots and has been looking to boost relations with Turkic countries and regions, such as Tatarstan. Mr Orban is also hosting leaders from Turkic countries over the weekend as the country hosts the World Athletics Championship.

Germany’s Bild newspaper has reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the leader of Qatar, were also due in Budapest on Sunday and may sign the new grain deal with Mr Minnikhanov, who is effectively acting as Putin’s envoy.

Like other regional governors, Mr Minnikhanov owes his position to Putin’s patronage, and he has praised the invasion of Ukraine. He told Putin at a meeting in January that he had raised two battalions of soldiers to support the invasion of Ukraine and had reorientated the region’s economy to bolster the defence sector.

Tatarstan, in central Russia, is also the site of a large new factory that will produce drones licensed from Iran to attack Ukraine.