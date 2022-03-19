Senior point guard helps Clark County escape with Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals win

Jared Peck
·4 min read
James Crisp

Clark County’s Aden Slone scored 12 of his 14 points over two overtimes, including making eight of nine free throws, as the Cardinals escaped with a 54-51 victory in the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament semifinals Saturday in Rupp Arena.

“It’s an 11 o’clock game, and you had a battle last night. … You have to stay with your guys and just keep believing and believe there’s a purpose and a faith behind this that you’re going to be deserving in the end,” said Clark County coach Josh Cook, who led his team to a victory in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal less than 24 hours earlier. “These games, I think, are just making us more deserving.”

Slone, a senior point guard, had scored only two points over four quarters of play, but Lincoln County’s defense had been keying on Jerone Morton, Clark’s leading scorer, all game. The standout junior was held to just 11 points. Someone else needed to make some plays.

“I think that’s probably the most special thing about this team is that we all can go,” Slone said. “Whenever other guys aren’t hitting — It’s not that I don’t score because I don’t want to. Everybody wants to score — but we’ve got guys stepping up every game. So tonight was just my turn. Next game it could be somebody completely different. It just depends on what we need.”

Clark led by as many as 13 points in the first half and by 11 midway through the third quarter, but Lincoln County began making big shot after big shot thereafter.

Clayton Davis’ putback completed a 13-2 run for the Patriots to tie the game at 29-29 with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. A Slone pull-up jumper put Clark back in front 31-29 at the final regulation break.

Lincoln County took a 37-35 lead with 1:48 left in regulation on a Jaxon Smith basket. It was Lincoln’s first lead since 2-0 at the beginning of the game.

But Clark answered immediately as Morton drove into the lane and passed to Sam Parrish on the left baseline for an open three to put the Cards back in front 38-37 with 1:30 left. Parrish made both of his three-point attempts for the game. The rest of the team went 1-for-13 from long-distance. Parrish finished with a team-high 16 points.

“Sam’s got that ultimate belief that … the next shot is going in,” Cook said. “And he’s not afraid to shoot it, and he will shoot it. It was a great pass, a great find and having the confidence there to step in and make that shot was just tremendous.”

Lincoln’s Treman Alcorn made one of two free throws to tie the game at 38-38 with 1:12 left in regulation. Clark held for a last shot, but Morton missed a contested three-pointer as time ran out.

In the first overtime, Slone took over, getting to the foul line and helping stake the Cardinals to a 46-42 lead with 28 seconds left in the first OT. But a Slone missed free throw opened the door for Lincoln’s Jaxon Smith to keep the Patriots in it.

Smith had already cut the lead to two a few moments earlier and his step-back 17-footer rolled around the rim and in to tie the game at 46-46 as the horn sounded and the Lincoln County pep section roared.

“When I had to release that shot, I kind of tried to step out for three, but when I released my hands I knew it was going in,” said Smith, who finished with 14 points, 12 of them after halftime.

But Clark responded again in the second OT with a Morton layup and six more points from Slone, four from the free throw line, to lead by three with six seconds left.

This time, Clark didn’t allow Smith to get off a good shot.

Lincoln County (31-8), coached by Jeff Jackson, who led University Heights to a state title in 1992, came in as the tournament’s No. 8 team according to Dave Cantrall’s ratings and pushed No. 1 Clark County (36-1) to the limit. Alcorn led the Patriots with 19 points.

“Our kids really left everything that they have inside themselves out there on the floor,” Jackson said. “There’s no coach in Kentucky that would rather be anywhere than where he’s at right now with these kids up here. They played so hard. They competed at the highest level, and they represented themselves, the program, the school and our community in the highest regard all year. … They’ve taken me on a great ride, and I’m just very proud of our kids.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.