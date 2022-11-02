Senior MPs pile pressure on Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisis

Four senior MPs have piled further pressure on the Home Secretary to explain how the Government will get to grips with the migrant crisis.

The parliamentary committee chairs have jointly written to Suella Braverman calling for clarity on how the Home Office will cut the number of treacherous small boat crossings and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.

They also express their “deep concerns” over the “dire” conditions at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent, asking what will be done to address the current situation and avoid overcrowding in future.

It comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has confirmed the Government has received “initial contact for a judicial review” over Manston, but said he could not confirm who is behind the challenge for legal reasons.

Mr Jenrick told Sky News’ The Take with Sophy Ridge: “I believe we have received the initial contact for a judicial review.

“That’s not unusual, this is a highly litigious area of policy, but of course as the minister responsible I want to ensure that everything that we do is conducted appropriately and within the law.

“So in the week that I’ve been in post I have tried to work night and day to ensure that the Manston site is not just legally compliant but is a humane and compassionate place where we welcome those migrants, treat them appropriately and then they leave quickly to alternative accommodation.”

A group of people thought to be migrants gather their belongings before leaving the Manston immigration short-term holding facility (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The letter from the committee chiefs states that reports in recent days suggest conditions have “substantially deteriorated” at Manston, and that “unacceptably long stays have increased, including for families and unaccompanied children”.

On Wednesday afternoon, a young girl threw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence to a PA news agency photographer, claiming there were pregnant women and sick detainees at the facility.

The note, written in broken English and addressed to “journalists, organisations, everyone” appeared to suggest 50 families had been held there for more than 30 days.

In their letter to Ms Braverman, the committee chairs call for clarity on what policies the Home Office has in place to address the conditions at the centre and ensure it does not face such overcrowding again.

A member of security staff secures screens around the Manston immigration short-term holding facility (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They also say they are keen to understand how the department will cut the number of small boat arrivals, and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.

The letter is signed by the chairs of the Home Affairs Committee, Justice Committee, Joint Committee on Human Rights and Women and Equalities Committee, and requests a response by November 16.

It follows a warning from council chiefs that Kent is at “breaking point” as a result of the migrant crisis, with the potential for disorder at Manston and the risk of far-right violence.

The leaders of 14 authorities wrote to the Home Secretary calling on the Government to stop using the county as an “easy fix for what is a national, strategic issue”, claiming they were under disproportionate pressure because of their location.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation.

He has backed Ms Braverman’s handling of the issue, saying she has taken “significant steps” to address the problem of overcrowding at Manston.

Mr Sunak was challenged at PMQs by Sir Keir Starmer, who said responsibility for an asylum system which Ms Braverman described as “broken” lies with the Tories, who have been in power since 2010.

Around 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, with the Home Secretary criticised for warning of an “invasion” on the south coast.

Provisional Government figures to date show 39,913 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey.

The four committee chairs say in their letter to Ms Braverman that it “remains unclear” what Home Office processes and protocols are in place to improve conditions at Manston in the short term, and to deal with the backlog in asylum decisions.

They also call on the Home Secretary to provide assurances that physical searches and force are being used “only when proportionate and necessary”, after the Chief Inspector of Prisons found detainees at some short-term holding facilities were “searched too many times and not always with sufficient sensitivity”.