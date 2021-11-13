Senior members of Royal family honour the fallen at Festival of Remembrance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Saturday night's event at the Albert Hall

The Prince of Wales and other members of the Royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, paid tribute to the war dead at a commemoration event on Saturday night.

The annual Festival of Remembrance was attended by senior members of the Royal family and the Prime Minister at the Royal Albert Hall, in London.

Senior members of the Royal family in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Princess Royal

The Queen was not in attendance. However, she is expected to attend the ceremony at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The Royal Marines fanfare team opened the ceremony. They were then followed by Royal British Legion members carrying blue and gold standards. The blue indicates loyalty and fidelity and the gold represents trial by fire.

Poet Tomos Roberts gave an emotional rendition of his specially commissioned piece Alive with Poppies. As the poem finished, the audience lifted their wristbands, which glowed red.

Attendees could also be seen wiping away tears as a video played showing Sallie and David Wright telling the story of their son James, who was killed in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

Sixteen bereaved families then entered the hall to a standing ovation.