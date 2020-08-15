Senior in life-threatening condition after assault at Sunnyside CTrain station

Calgary police's homicide unit is investigating after an assault that left an elderly man in life-threatening condition.

Police said at 9 a.m. Saturday, an elderly man was on the platform of Sunnyside CTrain station when he was struck by a man.

He fell onto the concrete platform and sustained severe head injuries, police said.

Police said the attacker left the scene immediately.

He's described as an Indigenous man in his 30s, with short hair. He had a prosthetic leg below his left knee, and was wearing a red T-shirt, white shorts and white running shoes.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-266-1234, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.