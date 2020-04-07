Senior heart surgeon at Cardiff hospital dies from coronavirus

An experienced and admired heart surgeon has died in an intensive care unit in Wales after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jitendra Rathod, a 58-year-old father of two, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Monday.





Rathod was an associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at the hospital. He is thought to be the first health worker in Wales to die after a Covid-19 diagnosis.

A statement posted on the Cardiff and Vale University health board website paid tribute to Rathod, saying that he had worked in the cardiothoracic surgery department since the mid-1990s.

After a brief stint abroad, Rathod – known as Jitu to colleagues and friends – returned to the University Hospital of Wales.

“He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients,” the health board said. “He was well liked and greatly respected by one and all. He was a very compassionate and a wonderful human being.

“His commitment to the speciality was exemplary. He is survived by his wife and two sons. We will miss him greatly.”

No details have been released on how Rathod contracted the virus.

The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, paid tribute to Rathod. He told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: “We have other clinicians who have been on the front line who have suffered from coronavirus and it just tells us … this virus is no respecter of persons or place, which it is why it is so important we all do absolutely everything we can to protect one another of its impact.”

The former Welsh Conservative party leader Andrew RT Davies said the news was “incredibly sad”, adding: “He was highly regarded in the medical profession in Wales. My thoughts with his wife and two sons.”

On Monday, Public Health Wales said there were 302 new cases of coronavirus. A further 27 deaths were reported of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total in Wales to 193.

There were 66 new cases in the Cardiff and Vale area, bringing the total there to 888.