Senior Gamecock trolls Mike Bobo after South Carolina’s win over Auburn

Jabari Ellis has a sense of humor.

South Carolina’s senior defensive lineman tweeted a picture of former South Carolina offensive coordinator/interim coach and current Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo following USC’s 21-17 win over the Tigers on Saturday. Ellis added the text “Gamecocks win” with three chicken emojis to his post on Twitter.

Bobo served as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Will Muschamp for one season in 2020. He was named the Gamecocks’ interim head coach after Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15, 2020.

Bobo was initially retained as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator under Shane Beamer but left for Auburn after Bryan Harsin was hired as the Tigers’ head coach in December 2020.

Bobo went to Auburn less than two weeks after being announced as part of Beamer’s USC staff and in the days after his contract with South Carolina was extended. Beamer never publicly detailed the reasons Bobo gave for leaving but did acknowledge making mistakes in filling his first coaching staff at USC.

“I want guys that want to be here. I’m not just going out there to hire some guy that has a fancy name because he’s got a famous last name or because he’s coached in the SEC for 20 years,” Beamer said in January. “There’s plenty of examples of guys like that that it hasn’t worked out here, a lot here recently.”

Ellis is in his sixth year of college football eligibility and in his fourth with South Carolina, where he played under Bobo for one season.

Ellis has shown his jovial side after South Carolina wins this season. When he picked up a scoop-and-score touchdown in the Gamecocks’ 40-17 win over Florida, Ellis kept the game ball and introduced it to media members as “Little Chomp.”

Ellis was credited with two tackles in the Gamecocks’ win over Auburn.