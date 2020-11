OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will leave her role in December, earlier than previously expected, to "explore the next chapter" in her career.

Wilkins was previously expected to leave at the end of her 7-year term, which wraps up in May 2021. Wilkins took over the No. 2 spot at the central bank in 2014 and was passed over for the Governor position earlier this year.





(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)