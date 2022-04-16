Senior Conservatives fear traditional voters will desert them after Partygate

Michael Savage and Mark Townsend
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Dan Kitwood/PA</span>
Photograph: Dan Kitwood/PA

Tory MPs say fines for Johnson and Sunak over lockdown gatherings have led usually loyal supporters to express concern


Senior Tories have warned that traditional supporters are abandoning them after Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine, as another MP broke cover to say the prime minister should be removed over his conduct.

Conservative MPs across the country said yesterday they believed many people who had backed the party before were now raising concerns, with Downing Street braced for further fixed-penalty notices relating to parties in the coming days.

Writing in the Observer, former immigration minister Caroline Nokes said she was sticking with her decision to submit a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

It makes her the latest MP to back a leadership contest since the lockdown breach fines were issued to the prime minister and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, last week.

She also highlighted correspondence suggesting previously secure voters were expressing concerns. She writes: “There are those who say these emails are only from ‘the usual suspects’. It is true to say there have been a smattering of them, the political activists who send an automated email at the drop of a hat. But they are very much in the minority.

“The bulk of the emails I received last week are from people who are genuinely distressed at the family events they could not and did not attend, and many are from people I know who have long been Conservative supporters.

“I have not withdrawn the letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson that I wrote months ago to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the [Tory backbench] 1922 Committee, because to do so would be letting down all of those people who spent the pandemic doing the right thing.”

Other Tory MPs, including serving ministers, said they believed some sections of their voters were being alienated. A number of them said that the party was trying so hard to hold on to newer, pro-Brexit voters that many traditional supporters were being put off, by Partygate and by the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“If you go to our newer working-class, blue-collar voters, I’m not sure they’re that bothered,” said one northern Tory MP. “But if you go to our traditional middle-class Tory voter, they’re angry. That’s how I would define it. I think he should’ve resigned.”

A minister said: “We’re going down a route that isolates the people in the middle. I don’t know whether there’s enough votes on the right and the core of the party to get us through. I just think it’s offensive and it’s doing real brand damage. I’m just appalled.”

One former minister said: “There’s a couple of what I call ‘barometer people’ have come to me and said: ‘Look, we’re still angry with him. We don’t think he should resign at the moment, because we’ve got the Ukraine crisis, but he shouldn’t lead us into the next election.’ These are people who I know are Conservative supporters.”

The news comes with Tory MPs demanding further contrition from Johnson when he meets them after parliament returns this week. He has pledged to give a fuller explanation for his earlier denial that parties had taken place. There are also likely to be demands this week for a vote on referring the prime minister to the cross-party privileges committee over whether he misled MPs about Downing Street lockdown parties.

Some MPs critical of Johnson believe they have only a few months to decide whether he is the right person to lead them into the next election. “As a party, we have to make a decision about Boris by summer recess,” said an MP. “If we haven’t done it by then, Boris will lead us into the next general election.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tory MPs to remove Johnson. “He is unfit for office and every day he remains in Downing Street degrades his office further,” he said. “The cabinet, ministers and Tory MPs must realise this is not going to change and every time they defend Boris Johnson, they embroil themselves in his web of lies. Are they really prepared to stand by and do nothing as his behaviour brings their party into disrepute? Only Conservative MPs have the power to bring this shameful saga to a close. If the prime minister is not going to resign, then they must take action when parliament returns this week to send a clear message that honesty and integrity in public life still matters.”

A new Opinium poll for the Observer suggests that the fines for Johnson and Sunak have had a more immediate impact on the chancellor’s popularity, which has hit a record low. The proportion of voters approving of the chancellor was 24%, with 49% disapproving. His net approval rating of -25 is his lowest ever. Johnson remains on a net approval rating of -26.

The Metropolitan police are also coming under growing pressure to explain their approach and the timing of their decision to fine senior politicians for breaches of lockdown regulations. Unmesh Desai, a Labour member of the Greater London authority’s police and crime committee, said he and colleagues were concerned that the Met had chosen to reveal last week’s politically explosive Partygate findings at a time parliament was not sitting.

Desai, a former chair of the committee that examines the work of the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime, which in turn oversees the Met, said: “The timing and the manner of the announcement raise more questions than answers.”

Desai also wanted to know why a drip-feed policy on the force’s fining decision had been adopted by the Met, a strategy he said had no precedent. He said the committee would be asking Sir Stephen House – the acting head of the Met until a new commissioner is appointed – why the force had decided to release findings of the investigation in a piecemeal way.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.