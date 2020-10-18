As senior citizens abandon Trump, Joe Biden spends big on TV ads to build on his lead with them

Democratic president nominee Joe Biden's most prolific television ad last week checked in on a variety of older Americans, a key demographic that polls suggest he is wrenching away from President Donald Trump.

In the ad, a woman looks at a laptop. A gray-bearded man appears pensive. An older man in a cap opens a shed door. Behind those images, the former vice president assures that he will rely on the best medical advice and scientists to protect them from COVID-19.

“Our seniors that are being hit the hardest, they’re frightened,” Biden said in the ad that aired more than 9,000 times during the week ending Oct. 9, according to the tracking firm Advertising Analytics. “I will not abandon you. It's a simple proposition folks: we're all in this together. We've got to fight this together."

The ad combined the themes that Biden has hammered throughout the campaign, focusing on the pandemic and on healthcare generally, followed by jobs and the economy, according to reports from the Wesleyan Media Project.

Biden will be able to hit those themes repeatedly during the closing weeks of the campaign because the challenger enjoys a huge cash advantage over the incumbent that will allowed him to double or triple spending on ads in recent weeks. But advertising won't necessarily dictate the winner, as Trump demonstrated in 2016 when Democrat Hillary Clinton outspent him.

Biden has spent $223 million airing television ads 356,366 times since April 9, according to the Wesleyan report. For comparison, Trump spent $161 million on 261,633 airings during the same period, the study found.

During September, Biden spent $153 million on television and radio ads, nearly tripling Trump’s $57 million, according to Advertising Analytics. But outside groups narrowed the difference to $189 million supporting Biden and $127 million supporting Trump, according to Advertising Analytics. Trump is also able to get his message out for free through televised rallies and speeches.

The gap narrowed as the campaigns head to the finish line, but Biden kept a significant advantage. From Sept. 28 through Oct. 11, Biden’s campaign spent nearly $56 million to air television ads 80,000 times while Trump’s campaign spent nearly $32 million to air ads 32,000 times, according to the Wesleyan study.

Trump has outpaced Biden throughout the campaign in online ads, although the challenger is catching up in the closing weeks. Trump has spent $165.8 million on ads on Facebook and Google since mid-April and $33.8 million since late September, according to the Wesleyan study. By comparison, Biden spent $130.1 million on online ads since mid-April and $34.7 million since late September, according to the study.

'Startling' shift: Trump losing with older voters in key states

Biden’s push for older voters reflects what one pollster called a "startling" shift in opinion from 2016, when senior voters helped propel Trump to the White House. Trump won voters who were at least 65 years old by 52% to 45% over Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to CNN exit polls.

But Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points – 52% to 44% – among voters at least 65 years old, according to a Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking poll released Thursday. The poll of 16,045 likely voters conducted Oct. 9 to 11 had a margin of error of up to 2 percentage points.

Biden was supported by a majority of older voters in key battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to state-level Morning Consult polls from Oct. 2 to 11. But Trump was favored by older voters in Georgia and Texas, and the candidates are virtually tied among seniors in Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida, according to Morning Consult.