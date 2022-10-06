Senior Care Supergroup Arosa Opens Jacksonville Location

Elevated Care Management and Caregiving Services in Jacksonville

Arosa Brings Home Care Services to North Florida

Jacksonville's First Integrated Care Management and Caregiver Service Provider

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About Arosa Jacksonville

Did you know that Jacksonville is not only the most populous city in the state of Florida, but also the largest city by area in the contiguous United States? Our Jacksonville office strives to help clients live the life they desire as independently as possible, and always aims to make sure they remain an active participant in the aging journey. Offering our full suite of Care Management and Caregiving Services, Arosa Jacksonville is setting a new standard for senior care in the area.

Arosa Jacksonville serves families across downtown Jacksonville, Arlington, Southside, Westside, Northside, and the Beaches. Our team of Care Managers and Caregivers stand ready to provide elevated care for you or your loved one.



A Home Care Pulse Trusted Provider, experience elevated care with Arosa Jacksonville.



Convenient Location on the Banks of St. Johns River

Located on Kori Rd. with easy access off of San Jose Blvd., just south of downtown Jacksonville. You can find our office just across the street from the skating rink.

Jacksonville Office Location

3390 Kori Road, Suite 2

Jacksonville, FL 32257

Jacksonville Contact Information

Phone: (904) 717-3600

Email: jacksonville@arosacare.com

Website: www.arosacare.com/jacksonville

Experts on Aging

Arosa’s integrated model ‘elevates care’ through the formation of teams, which consist of care professionals (caregivers, care consultants, care managers, and care specialists), who work together to craft and implement tailored care plans for clients and their families. Many of these teams have served the local communities for years (if not decades) and offer invaluable knowledge to clients and families throughout life’s aging journey.

In addition to its dedicated caregiving workforce, Arosa employs over 70 care managers across the country. These certified professionals are experienced in a variety of fields that focus on issues related to aging and/or disability; many of whom are credentialed in gerontology, social work, mental health, nursing, physical therapy, and psychology.

