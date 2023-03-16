Sengun and the Rockets host conference foe New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (33-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-52, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets host the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference action Friday.

The Rockets are 10-35 in conference matchups. Houston allows 118.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are 8-4 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is 15-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 119-108 on Jan. 5, with CJ McCollum scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

McCollum is averaging 21.1 points and six assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 19.5 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press