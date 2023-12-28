Sengun and Houston take on the 76ers in non-conference play

Philadelphia 76ers (21-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-14, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads to Houston for a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 12-4 in home games. Houston ranks fifth in the league with 45.3 rebounds led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.3.

The 76ers have gone 9-5 away from home. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.7.

The Rockets are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, the same percentage the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Rockets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is scoring 20.9 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 25.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 123.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (oblique).

76ers: Nicolas Batum: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

