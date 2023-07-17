Senegalese opponent Ousmane Sonko insists he'll run in presidential race

Supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko held a peaceful protest over the weekend, despite a ban by authorities. Sonko, who is under house arrest, publicly confirmed he would run in next year's presidential elections.

Ousmane Sonko appeared outside his home on Saturday evening to kick off the protest, "symbolically" banging pots for several minutes, dressed in red in a sign of anger.

The 49-year-old Senegalese opposition politician was unanimously voted as the PASTEF-Patriots' party candidate for the 25 February 2024 presidential elections last week.

Facing legal battles, he has been confined by security forces to his home in Dakar since 28 May.

The governor of Dakar banned the PASTEF party's nomination rally due to the "risk of disturbing public order".

Sonko told supporters "another date" would be chosen.

Instead, Sonko defiantly filmed himself and broadcast the video from his Facebook account to ask President Macky Sall "to leave office in peace".

Many of his supporters joined the noisy protest in several districts of the capital Dakar, and in major towns all over the country, including his own city of Ziguinchor, in the south, and Mbacke in the centre.

In Dakar's Parcelles Assainies area, Sonko supporter Malick Diedhiou took part to "send a message of peace," he said, and show that "what the state is doing against Sonko" is "illegal."

Legal struggles

Sonko claims that President Macky Sall is "trying to eradicate PASTEF", and to prevent him "from being a presidential candidate".

