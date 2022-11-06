Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 - Senegal World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard

Dubbed the Lions of Teranga, Senegal’s World Cup team may well prove a dark horse.

They will navigate the tournament under the stewardship of Aliou Cissé, the team’s former captain who as a player led them to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2002. After taking up managerial duties, his squad won the tournament this year and reached the final in 2019. A former defensive midfielder at Birmingham City and Portsmouth, he has coached Senegal for seven years now and seems to operate a well-oiled machine.

So does the West African nation have a surprise in store for us in Qatar?

Senegal World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13. Replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players is permitted up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

It is set to include the likes of centre-back captain Kalidou Koulibaly, of Chelsea, and his Premier League team-mate goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, alongside Senegal vice-captain Idrissa Gueye of Everton and Cheikhou Kouyate, the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

First on the plane to the Middle East, though, is likely to be Sadio Mane, the forward for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich who is world-class by any measure.

The 30-year-old has 34 goals in 93 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2012, making him the nation’s all-time top goal scorer.

What are Senegal’s fixtures?

What is Senegal’s World Cup record?

The African champions secured their place at the tournament with a 1-0 win over Egypt in the qualification play-offs in March.

Senegal advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2002 Fifa World Cup, making history for the continent, overcoming the defending world champions France and drawing with Uruguay, before losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.

They won their first international trophy at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



