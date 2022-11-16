Senegal World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AFP via Getty Images/John Wessels

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will miss Senegal's "first games" at the World Cup due to injury, a Senegal FA board member confirmed on Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Sow said Senegal will have to cope without their best player for the start of the tournament and will "not whine too much."

The ex-Liverpool man was named in the World Cup squad despite hobbling off with a leg injury in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Werder Bremen on November 8.

A total of 10 of English-based players have been included, with Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly making the cut. Everton's Idrissa Gueye, Leicester's Nampalys Mendy, Nottingham Forest's Cheikhou Kouyate and Tottenham's Pape Sarr have all been selected.

Reading's Mamdou Loum, QPR's Seny Dieng, Watford's Ismaila Sarr and Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye have also been called up.

Senegal World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Fode Ballo Toure, Youssouf Sabaly, Ismail Jakobs, Formose Mendy

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Ilman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson

Who is their star man?

The bulk of the nation's prayers will be focused on the swift recovery of the talismanic Mane, the world-class lynchpin of their Afcon-winning side.

The 30-year-old has 34 goals in 93 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2012, making him the nation’s all-time top scorer.

What are Senegal's chances?

Dubbed the Lions of Teranga, Senegal’s World Cup team may well prove a dark horse.

They will navigate the tournament under the stewardship of Aliou Cissé, the team’s former captain who as a player led them to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2002. After taking up managerial duties, his squad won the tournament this year and reached the final in 2019. A former defensive midfielder at Birmingham City and Portsmouth, he has coached Senegal for seven years now and seems to operate a well-oiled machine.

So does the West African nation have a surprise in store for us in Qatar?

What are Senegal’s fixtures?

What is Senegal’s World Cup record?

The African champions secured their place at the tournament with a 1-0 win over Egypt in the qualification play-offs in March.

Senegal advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2002 Fifa World Cup, making history for the continent, overcoming the defending world champions France and drawing with Uruguay, before losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.

They won their first international trophy at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Latest odds

Senegal are currently a best price of 80/1 to win the World Cup.

Senegal are currently a best price of 80/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 5/1

France 13/2

England 7/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 16