Senegal World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Senegal are out of the World Cup after slumping to a 3-0 loss against England in the round of 16.

The Lions of Teranga suffered a slow start to their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match, but they guaranteed progression to the knockouts with victories against Qatar and Ecuador.

It was the team's first appearance in the round of 16 since the 2002 World Cup where they pulled off a 2-1 extra time win over Sweden to advance to the quarter-finals.

Senegal World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Fode Ballo Toure, Youssouf Sabaly, Ismail Jakobs, Formose Mendy

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss

Forwards: Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Ilman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson

Who is their star man?

With Mane ruled out, another member of the squad, such as Everton's Idrissa Gueye, will need to step up.

What are Senegal's chances?

Dubbed the Lions of Teranga, Senegal’s World Cup team went into this tournament as dark horses.

They are competing under the stewardship of Aliou Cissé, the team’s former captain who as a player led them to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2002. After taking up managerial duties, his squad won the tournament this year and reached the final in 2019. A former defensive midfielder at Birmingham City and Portsmouth, he has coached Senegal for seven years now and seems to operate a well-oiled machine.

What are Senegal’s fixtures?

What is Senegal’s World Cup record?

The African champions secured their place at the tournament with a 1-0 win over Egypt in the qualification play-offs in March.

Senegal advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2002 Fifa World Cup, making history for the continent, overcoming the defending world champions France and drawing with Uruguay, before losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.

They won their first international trophy at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

