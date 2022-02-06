Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations as Sadio Mane shrugs off early penalty miss

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Sadio Mane went from villain to hero as he broke club-mate Mohamed Salah’s heart by firing Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Cup glory for the first time.

Liverpool striker Mane, who had seen his seventh-minute spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Gabaski, nervelessly converted the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shoot-out victory over seven-times winners Egypt at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde after a tense 0-0 draw played out over 120 gruelling minutes.

It was no more than the Lions of Teranga deserved after dominating for long periods, only to be denied repeatedly by Gabaski, but they finally got their chance when Mohamed Abdelmonem blasted his effort from 12 yards against the post and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy saved from substitute Mohanad Lasheen.

Mane’s evening got off to a very different start when, after Saliou Ciss has been tripped inside the box by Abdelmonem, he went head-to-head with Gabaski from the spot. The frontman opted for power but the Egypt keeper dived to his right to beat his attempt away.

Senegal dominated the early exchanges without managing to make the pressure tell, and they were served with a timely reminder of the threat posed by Salah when he embarked upon a mazy 28th-minute run only to scuff his shot at Mendy.

However, Aliou Cisse’s men continued to dominate with Gabaski’s goal coming under increasing pressure as the second half got under way.

Substitute Marwan Hamdy might have won it when he glanced a 75th-minute header across the face of goal as Mendy dithered and Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng volleyed high over at the other end as time ran down, but extra time was required.

Gabaski denied Dieng seconds into the added period and then repelled his downward header and a viciously-swerving piledriver to preserve Egypt’s hopes, but it was opposite number Mendy who had to be at his best to keep out Hamdy’s blistering 116th-minute strike and then came out on top in the shoot-out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • David Moyes concerned about effect of international travel on Michail Antonio’s form

    Since he previously played for Jamaica in November, Antonio has netted just twice in 13 games for the Hammers

  • African Cup of Nations: Senegal wins first ever title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in final

    Senegal have won the African Cup of Nations for the first time, beating Egypt on penalties after a goalless draw. It fell to Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who had missed a penalty given in the sixth minute of the game, to seal the win for Senegal with the final kick of the tournament. Egypt were fancied by many heading into the match having won the tournament seven times before, although Senegal had made it to the final of the 2019 tournament.

  • Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

    The Indomitable Lions reached the final in 2019 but have never won the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • COVID-19 health and safety protocols priority No. 1 at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Welcome to the Beijing Winter Olympics, where COVID-19 tests are conducted from a gloved arm's length away. With the Games opening Friday amid the latest crush of COVID-19's Omicron variant, health and safety measures are the top priority in Beijing. All participants, from athletes and coaches to journalists and Olympic staff members are tested daily for the virus. At one media hotel, journalists are tested at a small portable that resembles a streetside hot dog stand a short walk outs

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • 6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Wednesday without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China. The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive, though the team believed the

  • What a finish! Van der Poel gives Sweden speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Nils van der Poel has run 20-something ultra-marathons. He's gone skydiving hundreds of times. He's biked from one end of Sweden to the other. He's served a year in the army, completing his ranger training. So when he needed a big kick on the final three laps of the Olympic 5,000-meter speedskating race, it was really no big deal. Van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold Sunday at the Beijing Games. He wa

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Team Canada, New Brunswick and Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card 1 make playoffs at Scotties

    For years Kerry Galusha didn't want to talk about her Indigenous roots. Now, though, the skip of the Northwest Territories rink at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., has found her voice. "I never really wanted to talk about anything that would cause conflict,'' said Galusha, a member of the Gwich'in Nation. ``I made a promise to myself I would speak up more. "I've been talking a lot about reconciliation and trying to be a voice for those that don't have a platform.'' Galusha

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d

  • NCAA pipeline fuels Czech women's hockey development

    BEIJING (AP) — Alena Mills was 14 and dreaming of a career with the Colorado Avalanche, her favorite team. It didn't seem unreasonable for the promising hockey player from the Czech Republic. At that point, she didn't know any better. “I always wanted to play in the NHL, like everybody, like all my guy friends. I didn’t know I couldn’t,” Mills said, bursting into a big laugh. That idea was eventually squashed, but Mills' love for hockey still brought her to North America — first to a prep school

  • Canada's Homan, Morris notch 1st mixed doubles curling win vs. Norway

    Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris captured their first mixed doubles curling win at Beijing 2022 on Thursday. The Ottawa duo bounced back from a loss to world champions Great Britain with a 7-6 victory over PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten of Norway. Homan, who shot 85 per cent in the round robin win, didn't have to throw Canada's last rock with the win secured after a Norway miss. Norway took a 2-0 lead in the first end but Canada was able to double

  • Olympic athletes, teams blast living conditions inside quarantine hotels

    COVID-positive athletes who have been forced into isolation in Beijing are criticizing the living conditions and calling for changes.