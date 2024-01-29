Senegal vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations latest goals and updates as Habib Diallo scores early

Ivory Coast’s campaign during the Africa Cup of Nations has certainly not gone to plan so far, but they remain in the tournament and in with a chance - but they’ll have to really raise their game to see off defending champions Senegal in the round of 16.

The hosts fired head coach Jean-Louis Gasset after the group stage following two defeats and a single win over Guinea-Bissau, but they qualified for the last 16 as a best third-placed team regardless. Now with Emerse Fae as a caretaker boss they continue their adventure on home soil against the only side with a perfect group stage record, in Senegal.

Wins over Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia saw them top Group C and Sadio Mane and co will be optimistic about their chances of retaining the trophy - if they can get past the hosts.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

Last-16 tie kicks off at 8pm, winners face Mali or Burkina Faso in quarters

Cabo Verde 1-0 Mauritania in earlier knockout clash

Senegal XI - Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A Diallo, Jakobs, Diatta, Camara, PM Sarr, Mane, H Diallo, I Sarr

Ivory Coast XI - Y Fofana, Konan, Seri, S Fofana, Kossounou, Krasso, Diakite, Gradel, Aurier, Sangare, Ndicka

Goal - Diallo’s rocket puts Senegal ahead early on (1-0)

76’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:37 , Karl Matchett

Big chance for Sadio Mane but he can’t get the ball out of his feet for an early shot, swaps passes with Sarr and then scoops his eventual effort wide of the far post.

Cooling break now for the players, then it’s a sprint finish for the final 15 or so.

74’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:36 , Karl Matchett

Yellow card for Camara for standing on Pepe’s ankle. Clumsy rather than any kind of tackle, but certainly sore.

Time for Ivory Coast to go to the bench once more for another double change: Seb Haller on with Franck Kessie; Sangare and Krasso replaced.

From the set piece there’s a great chance for the equaliser and Mendy makes two fine saves - first Kessie with a strike and then powering in the rebound, both stopped by the keeper!

70’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:32 , Karl Matchett

Fofana lifts the ball over for Aurier to run onto but Mane has tracked him all the way and it’s an important boot in from the forward to clear up rather than away, allowing Mendy to come and grasp the ball mid-air.

The match just starting to open up a little now, Senegal countering with more menace and Ivory Coast knowing their time is running somehwat short.

Lamine Camara goes for goal from range with a low, bouncing shot, but it’s harmlessly wide of goal.

66’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:29 , Karl Matchett

Ivory Coast double change: Simon Adingra and Nicolas Pepe on, Diakite and Gradel being replaced.

Sadio Mane fashions space on the edge of the box and tees up Jakob, but his right-footed effort is skewed off-target and well wide.

Now there’s a change for Senegal and it’s Nicolas Jackson replacing goalscorer Habib Diallo.

62’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:25 , Karl Matchett

Fofana surges on once more but again it’s the four and five of Senegal who stand firm, hard work throughout and good reactions to any transitions.

There’s a reason why they are favourites, and indeed champions. But the hosts have to find a way somehow - they haven’t scored since the 58th minute of their opener, with two shut-outs since then and no goal in a total of 274 minutes.

Haller is warming up on the touchline for them but Ivory Coast need more service, not just another body.

58’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:20 , Karl Matchett

No second view for the ref, no penalty. On further replays it looks more as though perhaps Sarr steps across Koussounou to instigate the contact, so that’s a good decision from the on-pitch official.

We’re approach the hour mark and Ivory Coast haven’t really tested Mendy yet, despite some improved play over the last 25 minutes either side of half time.

54’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:18 , Karl Matchett

Niakite really getting into the game now. The No14 gets past his man again and crosses low but nobody is in the box to tap home as Mendy flails!

Straight up the other end Sarr bursts into the area and goes to ground under a heavy challenge - the referee waves play on as the former Watford man deands a penalty.

Kossounou definitely goes across the back of his legs once he’s in the box but will VAR demand a second look? No movement from the referee yet so perhaps not.

50’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:14 , Karl Matchett

Niakite tries to dribble past three defenders at once and goes to ground. Perhaps a bit of pulling on his arm but he went down easily. Krasso appears to win it back for Ivory Coast but the Gabonese referee pulls play back for a free-kick to Senegal - Krasso’s turn to be unhappy.

46' - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

21:10 , Karl Matchett

Back underway - and immediately a big chance for Ismaila Sarr who is put in down the right channel and his low shot is tipped around the post!

So close to 2-0 for Senegal - Ivory Coast can’t afford another sloppy start to the match. Koulibaly flicks on the delivery after the corner but it’s wide.

HT - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:58 , Karl Matchett

Work to do for Ivory Coast but they have certainly played their way back into the match.

Shots 2-2

On target 1-1

Corners 2-2

Possession 37%-63%

Yellow cards 1-0

HT - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:52 , Karl Matchett

A late counter for Senegal could easily have seen them double their lead but a last-ditch piece of defending blocks the final pass, with Sarr looking to run through.

Gradel was clamouring for a penalty a moment earlier after what he claimed was a push but there was barely any contact. Senegal lead 1-0 at the interval.

45+4’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:50 , Karl Matchett

Well into first-half stoppage time. Aurier crosses from the right aiming for Gradel on the run, but it’s Diatta who heads clear and Senegal clear their lines once more.

Pape Sarr strides forward and unleashes an ambitious effort from range; it’s a little optimistic though and well over bar.

That should be just about enough for the Lions of Teranga to get to the break a goal ahead.

45’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:47 , Karl Matchett

Diakite runs into trouble twice, giving a foul away once and losing the ball the other. Individual dribbles don’t really look to be the route to goal for CIV.

Mane breaks down the left flank now and escapes Aurier, crossing low for Ismaila Sarr - his attempted shot is blocked by the keeper at close quarters and then the ref says the ball has gone out of play. Didn’t quite look it though.

Five minutes added on.

42’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:43 , Karl Matchett

Fofana has had enough - he just barrels through about three defenders, running past them and bouncing the ball off his knee, chest, anything to just keep going and get into the box.

No defender can keep pace but Mendy is out quickly to narrow the angle and concede the corner.

It really is those two midfielders making bits happen for CIV but they’ll need a little more cutting edge from those ahead of them in the box.

38’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:41 , Karl Matchett

Sloppy on the ball from Senegal, who still lead by a goal. But there’s nothing sloppy about their defensive approach. As soon as the ball is lost they have men behind it, a clear line of five across the middle and just waiting for their chance to break forward now and then.

34’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:36 , Karl Matchett

Back underway and Seri crashes into Mane to bring down the Senegal forward. No card this time but Mane’s not amused.

Senegal then try to build from the back and play out, but Mendy overhits a pass by about 20 yards out of play for a throw-in.

Just lacking a bit of rhythm in this game right now, a bit of direction from one team or the other.

30’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:33 , Karl Matchett

It’s cooling break o’clock.

Senegal looking really comfortable over the last 15 minutes, despite Ivory Coast attempting a bit more possession inside the attacking half - they simply aren’t going anywhere with it.

That said, Senegal’s desire to find the net or opposition box at all has deteriorated entirely since taking the lead.

28’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:30 , Karl Matchett

More possession for the hosts - rather than the ‘home’ designated team - in the past ten minutes, but Senegal’s defence is well-organised and Ivory Coast aren’t playing with anything like the speed or invention required to break it down.

A ball down the left channel sees Krasso tee up Fofana, but his shot is blocked by a defender a yard away.

24’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:25 , Karl Matchett

Seri’s free-kick is really poor though and Mendy makes a comfortable save.

Forward come Senegal but it’s very slow from them at the moment - that early goal means they don’t have to force the issue and are quite happy to indulge in ponderous, safe build-up work in deep areas.

We haven’t seen much of the front three since Mane’s poor tackle.

20’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:23 , Karl Matchett

Sangare is really the one who might be able to make something happen for Ivory Coast, running from deep. He’s back on now and looks fine, thankfully.

Krasso and Fofana are making running either side of him but they can’t find a route into the Senegal box this time.

Gradel then spins past Krepin Diatta and wins a free-kick, a decent chance to deliver.

16’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:19 , Karl Matchett

Fofana dribbles past three challenges in midfield to drag Ivory Coast upfield but they can’t fashion a chance - more bodies forward this time though so they keep pressure on a little longer.

The hosts yet to manage a shot - in fact the only shot in the game so far was Diallo’s goal.

12’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:15 , Karl Matchett

Lengthy greatment for Sangare, stretchered off, who was clearly hurt by that tackle. VAR haven’t suggested anything about upgrading Mane’s yellow but it must have been on the edge.

We are back underway now and no sub yet for Ivory Coast.

8’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:11 , Karl Matchett

So, Ivory Coast must regroup and go again. They’ve not really got started yet, not able to play out of their own half with any cohesion.

But there’s a reckless challenge suddenly from Sadio Mane and he’s shown a yellow card, clattering into Sangare in the centre circle - it wasn’t nice at all, studs into the shin of the CIV midfielder.

VAR will check that for sure.

GOAL! 4’ - Senegal 1-0 Ivory Coast

20:06 , Karl Matchett

What a start, Senegal ahead! A Mane cross from the left is controlled on the chest by Habib Diallo and he swivels to rocket a left-footed half-volley straight into the top corner!

Brilliant hit and it’s 1-0 to the reigning champions!

1’ - Senegal 0-0 Ivory Coast

20:03 , Karl Matchett

We have kick-off in Yamoussoukro!

Lots of expectation on Senegal, lots of local misgivings about how Cote D’Ivoire have begun their Afcon campaign. But they’re still in it and on we go - let’s see if they have a response tonight.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

20:01 , Karl Matchett

We are ready for kick-off!

Senegal with their 4-3-3, Sarr, Diallo and Mane that dangerous-looking front line. They play in green.

In orange it’s Ivory Coast, with their caretaker boss on the bench and a 4-4-2 lineup, according to the prematch graphics. We’ll see if it pans out that way. Sangare and Fofana the midfield pairing and they’ll be vital today.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:55 , Karl Matchett

The players emerge onto the pitch, plenty of colour and noise in the stands.

There’s no question the holders come into this match as favourites, with Senegal winning all three group games. Ivory Coast, the hosts, had to rely on results elsewhere to squeak through as a best third-placed team.

Anthems time - kick-off minutes away!

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:51 , Karl Matchett

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:38 , Karl Matchett

The players are warming up - pretty sure the fans are already ready for the night’s action! Naturally, we have extra time and penalties tonight if required. We need a winner.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:30 , Karl Matchett

Afcon last-16 results

Angola 3-0 Namibia

Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

Egypt 1-1 DR Congo (DRC won 9-8 on pens)

Cabo Verde 1-0 Mauritania

Still to play:

Senegal vs Ivory Coast, 8pm kick-off

Mali vs Burkina Faso, Tuesday at 5pm

Morocco vs South Africa, Tuesday at 8pm

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:20 , Karl Matchett

Results so far:

Senegal

3-0 vs Gambia

3-1 vs Cameroon

2-0 vs Guinea

Ivory Coast

2-0 vs Guinea-Bissau

0-1 vs Nigeria

0-4 vs Equatorial Guinea

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:10 , Karl Matchett

There is an argument that no team will be so badly affected by the midseason international tournaments as Tottenham. Captain Son Heung-min and midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are all key starting players under Ange Postecoglou, and were instrumental in the team’s fast start to the season, which briefly saw them on top of the Premier League.

The Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations have weakened other clubs, of course. But Liverpool’s squad depth has allowed them to cope without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo to some degree. Manchester United and Andre Onana might even benefit from some time apart. Whereas Spurs look like a different team without their first-choice midfield.

The statistics are compelling. Tottenham have played 12 games this season with both Bissouma and Sarr in the starting XI, and won nine of those. They’ve played five games without either of the duo, and only won once.

It is a small sample size but enough to back up what is obvious to the eye, glaringly so on Friday night against Manchester City. In fairness, it was a scrappy late goal from a corner which knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup. But City created vatfuls of chances, and they found it easy to glide through Tottenham’s soft centre, a midfield made of mush.

Lawrence Ostlere on why Tottenham’s midfield will not click until their Afcon stars return:

Tottenham’s midfield will not click until their Afcon stars return

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

19:03 , Karl Matchett

The starting lineups are in!

Senegal XI - Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A Diallo, Jakobs, Diatta, Camara, PM Sarr, Mane, H Diallo, I Sarr

Ivory Coast XI - Y Fofana, Konan, Seri, S Fofana, Kossounou, Krasso, Diakite, Gradel, Aurier, Sangare, Ndicka

Egypt stunned by DR Congo as goalkeeper nets winning penalty in shoot-out

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Egypt suffered more Africa Cup of Nations shoot-out heartache as goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the winning penalty to send DR Congo through to the quarter-finals.

All four of the Pharaohs’ knockout games in the 2021 tournament required additional time, culminating in a spot-kick defeat to Senegal in the final.

And, after a 1-1 draw following extra-time, they went the same way in San Pedro with an 8-7 loss on penalties.

Mostafa Mohamed continued to step up in the absence of the injured Mohamed Salah with his fourth goal in as many matches from the spot, cancelling out Meschack Elia’s opener, with Egypt hanging on in extra time following Mohamed Hamdy’s 97th-minute red card.

Mohamed missed from 12 yards the second time around and keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal also fluffed his lines, leaving opposite number Mpasi to hold his nerve and set up a last-eight clash with Guinea.

Egypt stunned by DR Congo as goalkeeper nets winning penalty in shoot-out

Senegal vs Ivory Coast - LIVE

18:45 , The Independent

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

18:35 , Karl Matchett

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson. But the reigning champions face stiff competition for the trophy, not least from Morocco, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Afcon schedule: Today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels

Senegal vs Ivory Coast

18:08 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash, as Senegal take on hosts Ivory Coast.

The winners will play either Mali or Burkina Faso in the last eight.

Eaerlier in the evening, Cabo Verde and Mauritania are also playing and we’ll have goal updates from the second half of that fixture too.