Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Matt Verri
·2 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE!

The semi-final line-up at the Africa Cup of Nations will be completed when Senegal face Equatorial Guinea in the last quarter-final tie.

Senegal will be strong favourites to go thorough and all eyes will be on whether Sadio Mane plays only five days after being knocked out during their last-16 win over Cape Verde.

Liverpool have personally contacted Mane in an attempt to prevent him playing but the 29-year-old is expected to start for a Senegal side who have yet to hit top gear at the AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, having stunned Algeria in the group stage and then got past Mali in an epic penalty shootout in the last round.

The winners will play Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

With kick-off at 7pm BST, follow all the action from the Japoma Stadium in Douala...

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea highlights

  • Kick-off time and venue: 7pm, Japoma Stadium

  • How to watch

  • Early Senegal team news: Sadio Mane expected to play

  • Early Equatorial Guinea team news: No major changes

Early Equatorial Guinea team news

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

No major changes expected as Equatorial Guinea look to spring another AFCON surprise.

Senegal team news

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

While there has been some criticism of the fact Sadio Mane was allowed to continue playing despite suffering a head injury in the round of 16 win over Cape Verde, the Liverpool star is expected to start again tonight.

How to watch

16:59 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go app. Elsewhere, both the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer will provide live streams.

Welcome to Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE coverage!

16:45 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations!

The quarter-final action concludes this evening as losing 2019 finalists Senegal face Equatorial Guinea.

Kick-off at the Japoma Stadium in Douala is at 7pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates!

